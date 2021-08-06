The Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages all taxpayers to continue practicing social distancing and support Texas businesses while saving money on certain items, including school supplies, priced for less than $100 during the state's annual sales tax holiday.
This year, the sales tax holiday is scheduled this coming Friday through midnight Sunday, Aug. 6-8.
The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 spent during the weekend.
Cloth and disposable face masks meet the definition of “clothing” and are exempt from sales tax this weekend, too.
The tax holiday weekend has been an annual event for 20-plus years.
Several local stores that sell school supplies have displays of the paper lists of required items, by school districts and grade levels.
Backpacks under $100 and used by elementary and secondary students are also tax-exempt.
A backpack is a pack with straps one wears on the back. The exemption during the tax holiday includes backpacks with wheels, if they can also be worn on the back like a traditional backpack; and messenger bags.
Ten or fewer backpacks can be purchased tax-free at once.
Qualifying items can be bought tax-free even if the items have to be ordered. You can choose something and put it on layaway, or can make the final payment on an item already on layaway.
You can buy qualifying items online or by phone during the sales tax holiday when either the item is delivered and paid for during the exemption; or it’s ordered and paid for and the order is accepted during the exemption for immediate shipment.
School supplies
The Texas Legislature in 2009 expanded the list of items qualifying for exemption from Texas state and local sales tax during the annual sales tax holiday in August.
In addition to clothes, footwear and some backpacks, Texas families also get a sales tax break on most school supplies priced at less than $100 purchased for use by students in an elementary or secondary school.
This is a list of some of the qualifying school supplies, if priced less than $100: Binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders (expandable, pocket, plastic and manila); glue, paste and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; and markers.
Other school supplies include: Notebooks; paper (loose-leaf notebook paper, copy, graph, tracing, manila or colored paper; poster board and construction paper); pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.
Check the lists on websites for Kerrville or other area school districts for items by grade; or the displays in the stores.
Clothing, footwear, backpacks
These clothing, footwear and backpack items will be tax-free on Aug. 6-8: Baby clothes; backpacks used by elementary and secondary students; belts with attached buckles; boots (cowboy and hiking); caps and hats; coats and wraps; diapers (adult and baby); dresses; gloves (generally); gym suits and uniforms; hooded shirts and sweatshirts; hosiery; jackets; jeans; jerseys (baseball and football); jogging apparel; and neckwear and ties.
Other items include: sleepwear; pants and trousers; raincoats and ponchos; robes; shirts; shoes (sandals, slippers, sneakers, tennis, walking); socks (including athletic); shorts; suits, slacks and jackets; sweatshirts; sweat suits; sweaters; swimsuits; underclothes; and work clothes and uniforms.
Taxed items
Taxed items include general accessories, backpacks unless for elementary and secondary students, baseball cleats and pants, belt buckles without belt, some types of boots, football pants, golf gloves, handbags and purses, several kinds of helmets, jewelry, most leather goods, and some specialty shoes.
For more information about the Sales Tax Holiday, visit the website of the Texas State Comptroller at www.window.state.tx.us/taxinfo, and click on the link to “Sales Tax Holiday.”
