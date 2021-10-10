Chalk Fest attracts artists from around the nation

The Kerrville Chalk Festival, a family-oriented street painting event now in its sixth year, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 on Peterson Plaza in downtown.
An estimated 75 artists will begin working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings on Saturday morning.
This year there will be a large three-dimensional street painting created by Anat Ronen, of Houston.
Other guest artists will be Ever Galvez, and Jennifer Ripassa, both from Los Angeles, Calif.; Sharyn Chan of Santa Barbara, Calif.; Jessi Queen and Zach Herdon, both from Atlanta, Ga.; Joel Yau, of San Francisco; Henry Darnell, of Dallas; Jacky Cardenas, of Austin; Kayla Blair of Corpus Christi; Julie Mangum, Mackenzie Wade and Marty Garcia, from Kerrville; as well as Hung Pham, Catherine Loehr, Russ Gobel and Kelly Faltemayer, all from Houston.
The colorful portrait created by Galvez last year is featured on the 2021 Festival poster. Local professional artists Aurora Joleen, Stephanie Keller, Kristin LaRue, Tish Miller and Stephanie Stone are also participating this year. Groups from Ingram High School, Peterson Middle School, Tivy High School, Notre Dame Catholic School, Our Lady of the Hills College Prep, The Hunt School, Art to Heart and the Hill Country Youth Ranch will all be chalking squares.
There is no admission charge and the Festival will have many free activities for children, free guided tours of the adjacent Schreiner Mansion, and five established food truck vendors. A nonprofit visual arts or educational organization is selected as the featured beneficiary of the Festival each year. Schreiner University Visual Arts Department is the 2021 recipient.
Live musical entertainment from the Dixie Land All Stars, Stan Morris and the Texas Strangers, Wires and Wood, the Kasberg Trio, Phoenix Miller, Kevin McCormick, Michael Martin, and the New Buddy Holly Band, will serenade the street painters, volunteers and attendees throughout the weekend. It has become a tradition for South Texas Bagpiper Lary Fowler to close the Festival on Sunday with “Amazing Grace.”
These corporate and individual sponsors make the free community event possible: the Cailloux Foundation, is the founding sponsor of the Festival. Huser Construction Company is a patron level sponsor. Benefactor sponsors are: McLaughlin Doty Foundation, Karl Ransleben in Honor of Beverly Ransleben and the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Supporter level sponsors are Brenda and Bryant Williams; Dawn M. Collum of Ameriprise Financial Services; Crenwelge Motors; C&M Concrete; Hill Country Memorial Hospital; James Avery Artisan Jewelry; Peterson Health; Schreiner University, South Star Bank and Texas Multi-Chem LTD.
Contributor level sponsors are Anderson Steadham Construction, Inc.; the City of Kerrville; the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country; Gloria and Don Dorsey; H-E-B; Paco Espinosa - In Memory of Carmen Avery; Jackson, Jones, Petty and Rothwell; Kerr County Abstract & Title Co.; Kerrville Public Utility Board; the Law Office of Jennifer M. Dean; Law Office of Patrick O’ Fiel, P.C.; Moore’s Home Furnishings; Sylvia and Dan Ostos; Security State Bank & Trust; and Texas Railing Systems.
The festival will take place sprinkle or shine. For more information visit KerrvilleChalk.org. Please note that pets are not allowed on the Festival grounds, except registered and documented service animals. Standard and ADA accessible parking are free in the City of Kerrville parking garage.
