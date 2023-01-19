Dashiell to address RWKC Jan. 20

Republicans in Washington D.C. have elected their Speaker, however, there is another major election forthcoming for Republicans. Later this month, Republicans will be meeting in California to vote for the next chairman/woman of the Republican National Committee.
Rhonda McDaniel is the current chairwoman for the RNC, however, there have been calls nationwide for a new leader.
The Republican Women of Kerr County kicked off their new year, and host Toni Anne Dashiell as the guest speaker for the January general meeting on Friday, Jan. 20.
Dashiell has dedicated most of her life to the conservative movement. She first got her start in 1968 as a member of Teenage Republicans, and then spent the next 50 years fighting for conservative causes and candidates.
She has served as RNC National Committeewoman for Texas since 2013. She was appointed chair of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 National Convention and in January 2019, Dashiell was re-elected to the RNC Budget Committee.
Chairwoman McDaniel appointed Dashiell as chair of the newly formed Grassroots Advisory Committee in 2021.
Dashiell has served as a county chair, president of TFRW, a Republican Club president, and as a delegate to numerous Republican National Conventions.
Dashiell was an active participant in supporting the passage of Voter I.D. legislation in Texas and has helped plan and orchestrate numerous campaign management schools, get-out-the-vote workshops, and leadership seminars across the state.
A current resident of Boerne, she has been active in the Boerne Chamber of Commerce, government affairs, the Boerne ISD Budget Committee, Kendall County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Board and the Boerne Community Theatre. She served on the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board from 2011 until 2018 and she is a member of the Kendall County Economic Development Committee.
The Republican Women of Kerr County general meetings are held the third Friday of every month (except for December). Taking place at the Inn of the Hills, doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon.
Women, men, and students are invited to attend RWKC meetings, and hear important topics from various speakers. Topics and speakers range from community to national level.
General meetings are open to the public. Reservations are required in advance by emailing rwkcreservations@gmail.com or by calling (830) 315-3330.
Tickets are $22 per person.
