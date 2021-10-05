COVID-19 cases down, deaths increase by 4

COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decline in Kerrville, more residents are becoming fully vaccinated and active cases are no longer rising – all indicators that the latest surge of the pandemic to hit the county is finally subsiding. But it’s too soon to relax completely.
“We are encouraged because it looks like things are finally going our way. We’re seeing the latest surge, which hit us pretty strong and has lasted a good while, start to fade away,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“Sadly, we were served a grim reminder that we cannot take things for granted at any point with this virus. We have added 4 new deaths from the virus in our since our last report a week ago on Monday, Sept. 27,” he added.
“I’d also like to point out that a strong correlation could be drawn between our hospitalization numbers coming down and the fact that Kerr County saw a large jump in recent vaccinations,” Thomas said. According to our data, 47,086 vaccine doses have now been received by county residents – whether they got their shots through local providers or somewhere outside the county. “That’s a significant jump in our people getting vaccines – 1,377 more people in a week’s time, to be exact,” he said. “With that latest push, we now have nearly half – 49.23% -- of our county population vaccinated.”
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update
As of Oct. 4, 2021
• 241 new active cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. (*Down 25 cases since the county’s last report on Monday, Sept. 27.)
• 5,901 recoveries (*An increase of 210 people who were confirmed positive for the virus, but who have since “timed out” beyond its short-term effects.)
• 119 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 (*An increase of 4 more local people who have lost their lives to the virus since Monday a week ago.)
• 11 hospitalizations of patients currently receiving treatment for active COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville (*A decrease of 5 patients since Sept. 27. Of those 11, 5 were in the hospital’s ICU. Two patients were on ventilators, 1 was on BiPap, 1 was on Vapotherm treatment and 1 was on an oxygen nasal cannula.)
• 845 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County. (*This figure represents a decrease of 158 patients since the 803 patients reported Sept. 27. This means that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 9.3% of the capacity of hospital facilities across the region – down from the 12.1% reported Friday.)
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County/Oct. 4, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 47,086 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents (*Up an astounding 1,377 individuals since the 45,709 reported on Monday a week ago.)
• 25,914 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine (*Up 214 people since Sept. 27.)
• 22,692 locals who are now “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine.) This figure means 352 people became fully vaccinated over the last week.
Kerr County Breakdown into Age Divisions of
People Considered Fully Vaccinated – Oct. 4, 2021
• 12-15 years old – 611 people fully vaccinated
• 16-49 years old – 6,919 people fully vaccinated
• 50-64 years old – 5,690 people fully vaccinated
• 65-79 years old – 6,973 people fully vaccinated
• 80+ years old – 2,494 people fully vaccinated
• UNKNOWN – 5 people fully vaccinated
TOTAL AS OF 10-4-21: 22,340 people – 49.23% of the population -- in Kerr County, Texas, is fully vaccinated
