Ringo introduces himself, details KISD future to local Rotarians

New KISD Superintendent Brent Ringo spoke to the Rotary Club of Kerrville’s regular meeting on June 7. Ringo has been on the job just over a month after moving to Kerrville from Garland ISD, where he served as the district’s chief financial officer. He grew up in Amarillo and briefly went to West Point before finally ending up with a business degree from the University of Texas in Austin.
“We have come to Kerrville for many years. I have a brother who has a house here so in the summer we would come here to visit him for a week. We are very blessed to be in this great school system and be ‘Antlers.’ When we saw this job open we were here on spring break,” Ringo said.
He said they were eating at Francisco’s and met a family with kids who were similar age to theirs and asked the parents about the school district and received such a positive response that he decided to apply for the superintendent’s job.
“We were driving through a neighborhood and there were deer everywhere and had to stop for the deer to cross the road. I hear this big ‘k’whop’ on the side of my wife’s car. I turned around and a deer had just trotted into the side of her car. My nine-year-old said ‘awesome, Dad, let’s move here.’ Little did he know all this would play out and that we would move here,” Ringo told the club.
Ringo told the club about his family and educational background, plus briefly described the previous jobs in private business and then deciding to get into education. He reviewed jobs with other school districts and how he worked from being a classroom math teacher and coach to, now, the superintendent of schools in Kerrville.
He also told those in attendance that he learned that Peterson Health was the largest employer in Kerrville and told the story of receiving a phone call from Cory Edmondson, CEO at Peterson Health, shortly after he arrived. Edmondson also grew up in Amarillo and was friends with and played football with Ringo’s older brother. Edmondson told Ringo that he remembered him as a five-year-old and that he and Ringo’s brother were always messing with him at the house. They then had the opportunity to catch up with their family stories.
Ringo explained his approach to education and said he found out there wasn’t much that needed to be changed in the district when he met with the educational leaders and teachers in May. He introduced his leadership team at KISD, Heather Engstrom, Wade Ivy and Jarrett Jachade.
“In KISD we serve about 4,900 students in a school district that encompasses 163.81 square miles and employ 650-plus people from Kerrville and the surrounding area,” Ringo said.
Ringo presented an overview of the school district and its demographics.
Last year the school district served over 635 thousand meals and drove over 288,000 miles in school district buses and other vehicles. The school district has eight different campuses:
• The Early Childhood Center for three and four year-olds, Preschool, Headstart and Early Childhood Special Education;
• Four Elementary Schools (Kindergarten-5th Grade), Daniels, Nimitz, Starkey and Tally;
• Hal Peterson Middle School (grades 6, 7, 8);
• TIvy High School (grades 9 through 12);
• Hill Country High School (Academic Alternative HS).
KISD most recent available (2022) student population demographics provided by Ringo at the meeting show:
• African American, currently 1.64 percent, down from 2.3 percent 10 years ago in 2012-13;
• Hispanic, currently 45.86 percent, up slightly from 45.7 percent 10 years ago;
• Asian, currently 1.29 percent, up from 0.9 percent 10 years ago;
• American Indian, unchanged at 0.3 percent over the last decade;
• White, currently 49.3 percent, up from 49 percent 10 years ago;
• Pacific Islander, unchanged at 1 percent over the last decade;
• Multi-Race, currently 2.11 percent, up from 1.6 percent 10 years ago;
• Economically Disadvantaged, currently 56.83 percent, up slightly from 56.4 percent;
• Limited English Proficient, currently 8.8 percent, up from 6.8 percent a decade ago;
• Students enrolled in Career and Tech Education, currently 23.7 percent, up from 18.9 percent.
“We had almost $6.7 million in scholarships offered to the Class of 2023. We also have 13 Career and Technical Education Pathways that resulted in 423 students achieving some form of certification last year. We have kids being hired right after graduation,” Ringo said.
Statistics shown by Ringo showed 114 students received certification in audio-visual production, 75 students in the business field, 67 students in agriculture related fields, 65 in the culinary arts, 26 each in automotive technology and graphic design and 25 in the health science field. Seven received certifications in the construction industry, three in aviation related to become a remote drone pilot, and one student was certified as a “cyber defense pro.”
A problem facing school districts around the state now is not only teacher retention, but also teacher recruitment, Ringo pointed out.
“I don’t know whether you’ve heard or not, but last year 33,000 teachers retired from public education in Texas and only 19,000 came in. That’s a pretty big gap. And the year before it was about 31 thousand retired and only 19,000 came in. So, in two years, that is a huge gap of certified educators coming into the system, so our goal is to do what we can to support our teachers in that classroom,” Ringo said.
He also discussed the current issues of school finance and the fact that the 88th Texas Legislature had failed to pass any legislation to increase school funding in the state, but said he was hopeful that the legislature would be able to agree on a bill in an upcoming special session. Ringo explained the House version of the bill would increase the allotment per student based on average daily attendance and provide funds for teacher raises to school districts, but the Senate bill, supported by Governor Abbott, provides no funding without $8 million in funding for students who wish to attend private or parochial schools in the form of education savings vouchers.
“School funding is a huge issue. In KISD 84 percent of the budget is payroll dollars. That leaves only 16 percent for everything else, not much budget to work with once you take out utilities. You’re left with roughly 11 to 13 percent of the budget for supplies, computers and other needs,” Ringo said.
The per-student allotment from the state has not increased since 2019. Ringo pointed out as business owners and homeowners have faced inflation increases in the past four years, but schools have received no additional funding from the state.
“We had increased costs. It’s been the biggest challenge for KISD and for school districts across the state. How do we compensate teachers and increase salaries when there is no increase in state funding? I share that with y’all because that is a great, great challenge.”
He also gave an update on the expenditures of the 2018 bond that built the new middle school campus and the new vocational agriculture building on Spur 100. He pointed out monies has been used to replace roofs on several district buildings and upgrades to the air conditioning systems on several campuses.
Ringo then took several questions from the audience.
Rotarian Greg Appelt told the story of his daughter who recently left the education field to enter the business world and, with no training in the field, was making 20 percent more than she made as a teacher.
“What do we need to do for our teachers?” Appelt asked.
“That’s a million-dollar question,” Ringo answered and then went on to explain that Governor Abbott had appointed a teacher taskforce to make recommendations to the state on how, not only to keep teachers, but also to attract new teachers. They came up with seven recommendations. The number one recommendation was compensation for teachers, but none of the seven recommendations ended up in the legislation in the 2023 regular legislative session.
Another Rotarian asked what they could do to help the situation and Ringo recommended that everyone contact their legislators.
Rotarian Dave Rittenhouse asked what was the ratio of administrators in the district compared to 50 years ago? Ringo explained he did not know about that long ago, but pointed out that school curriculum changes over the years have mandated additional administrative positions be added in order to meet state mandates in education.
A final question was asked on whether the district had problems with the current issue of “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” seen in other school districts around the country. Ringo said that KISD does not have the DEI curriculum in the school system and he has seen no issues related to that topic.
