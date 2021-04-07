‘Golden Paw Awards’ inaugural ceremony

Members of the Kerrville Pets Alive! board presented “Golden Paw Awards” last Thursday to individuals and representatives of seven Kerrville area agencies and organizations who provided lifesaving aid to people’s pets during the recent Winter Storm Uri.
This new award was created to honor those individuals and organizations that have demonstrated “exceptional efforts to assist Kerr County pet owners and pets in crisis situations.”
The awards were presented April 1 at the Kerrville Pets Alive! office at 414 Clay St. in Kerrville.
This first year, the Golden Paw award recipients included Calvary Temple, Ingram Police Department, Kerr County Animal Services, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Police Department, and Lucy Wilke, 216th District Attorney.
“The 2021 winter storm was a challenging time for both pet owners and pets, as some pet owners did not want to leave their pets,” Guerriero said. “Residents always reached out to KPA and law enforcement out of concern for abandoned pets. And most people weren’t going to leave their pets even if they needed to leave for their own safety.”
The first recipient was Calvary Temple Church, represented by Pastor Del Way. Guerriero said pastor Way provided the only shelter for citizens during the storm that “opened its doors to both people and pets. KPA took food over to the church and kept up communication. We will partner with them going forward,” she said.
Way said after the ceremony that at first request he was a little hesitant, but everyone’s pets - mostly dogs – were very well-behaved and provided companionship not only for the owners that brought them along but for others at the shelter, too.
The second recipient was the Freeman-Fritts Animal Welfare Society shelter, represented by Vet Tech Phyllis Allen.
Guerriero said Allen also is a board member for KPA! and that Freeman-Fritts “went above and beyond – as always – and served as a haven, with KCAS and took in owned pets during the day. And to help care for them, she said, some Freeman-Fritts employees spent their nights in the shelter.”
The third recipient of the new awards was the Ingram Police Department, represented at the ceremony by Ingram Mayor Kathy Rider, Police Chief Carol Twiss and IPD Officer Mario Ruiz and his (personal pet) dog Dogger.
Guerriero said Rider and Twiss “also went above and beyond to help people first, then their pets, by picking up pets wandering loose in the bad weather and transporting them to shelters. That includes one they actually had to get out from under a house.”
The next recipient of a Golden Paw Award was the Kerr County Animal Services Department, and Nicole Golden accepted their award for the department.
The KCAS had challenges, Guerriero said, including locating pets that were hard to reach or had pushed through barriers meant to protect them in the bad weather.
“She and other officers found transportation and brought water in, when so much was frozen in the storm. And they took in pets at night and let them all in,” Guerriero said.
Another recipient of the new award was the Kerrville Police Department, represented at the award presentations by Lt. Johnathan Klein, standing in for Police Chief Chris McCall.
Guerriero thanked the KPD for maintaining “a great relationship with animal welfare and safety in mind” and said they allowed an open line of communication in the circle with other law enforcement.
Next, Sheriff Larry Leitha accepted the Golden Paws Award for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Guerriero said Leitha and his officers helped coordinate a plan to house pets at both KCAS and the Freeman-Fritts facility, and then helped people first and then responded to pet calls. She said Leitha helped open lines of communication; and checked on shelters and temperatures there.
And finally, the KPA group saluted Lucy Wilke who on her office and personal time during the storm created a protocol and lines of communication at all hours about pets who were in need of help.
Wilke said some people who called her wanted to remain anonymous, because sometimes they were neighbors of pet owners who seemed to be having problems, for instance, locating dogs they let out that didn’t come back from being out in the cold. While they wanted to help, they didn’t want to intrude and their neighbor hadn’t asked for their help.
Nonprofit organization
Kerrville Pets Alive! is a nonprofit 501(c)3 charitable organization. The KPA! mission is to save Kerr County pets, assist with the animals impounded at Kerr County Animal Services in Kerrville, to save them from euthanasia by providing resources, support and education.
Guerriero is president of the board of directors, with other officers including Allison Bueche, vice president; Shelly Sandy, treasurer; and Verla Bruner, secretary. Other board members are Brenda Hughes, Steve King, Breanna Larsen, Amy Underwood and Lucy Wilke.
“We have a great group of board members with broad backgrounds who are all passionate animal welfare advocates,” Guerriero said.
The mission of their organization is listed as assisting KCAS with placement, volunteer support, rescue, transport, medications, adoption kits, funding, education and publicity.
They advocate for animal welfare through city and county government; and educate the community about responsible pet ownership.
They also provide support and funds to area shelters, rescues and spay/neuter efforts; and assist area hospice programs with pet placement. And they assist the community with pet supplies and animal welfare resources and options; and recognize law enforcement and area businesses for animal welfare efforts, as they did in this Golden Paws Awards ceremony.
Among their needs at the nonprofit are transport, fostering, rescue, volunteering at KCAS, pet food drives (including their available supplies at the Clay Street office), publicity and marketing, education, events, and fundraising in addition to future Golden Paw Award ceremonies.
Their website is www.kerrvillepetsalive.com.
To give a tax-deductible contribution, people can donate online or mail it to 317 Sidney Baker S Ste. 400 – PMB 345, Kerrville, TX 78028; or drop it in person at their office at 414 Clay St., Kerrville.
They also are sharing their story and goals on Facebook, Kerrville Pets Alive, and on Instagram @kerr_pets.
Guerriero can be called at (713) 855-6291.
