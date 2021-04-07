‘Golden Paw Awards’ inaugural ceremony

Kerrville Pets Alive’s first Golden Paw award recipients were, from left, Chief Carol Twiss, Ingram PD; Nicole Golden, Kerr County Animal Services; Officer Mario Ruiz, IPD; Lt. Johnathan Klein, Kerrville Police Dept.; Vet Tech Phyllis Allen, Freeman-Fritts AWS; Lucy Wilke, KPA board and 216th DA; Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha; and Pastor Del Way, Calvary Temple Church.