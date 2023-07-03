KPUB continues to garner awards

KPUB representatives, Board of Trustees Chair Mark Cowden, CEO and General Manager Mike Wittler, and Director of Customer & Community Relations Allison Bueché (center three from left) accept a Community Service Award during the APPA’s National Conference on June 20. They are pictured with Dave Osburn, APPA Awards Committee Chair and General Manager of Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority in Edmond, Oklahoma (left) and Tony Cannon, APPA Board of Directors Chair and General Manager/CEO of Greenville Utilities Commission in North Carolina (right).