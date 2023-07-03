KPUB continues to garner awards

Kerrville Public Utility Board received the American Public Power Association “Sue Kelly Community Service Award” during APPA’s National Conference in Seattle, Wash., on June 20.
Just five utilities received this award from APPA during the conference, which recognizes good neighbor activities demonstrating the utility's and its employees' commitment to the community. APPA is the voice of more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned utilities nationwide.
KPUB’s commitment to the Kerrville community goes far beyond providing safe, reliable and low-cost power. The utility also takes pride in how they support and care for their neighbors in their community. Some of KPUB’s service efforts recognized through this award are new programs the utility has developed over the last decade for community solar, Change for Charity, employee volunteerism and scholarships. The service award accolades also highlighted KPUB’s ongoing support of its local nonprofits.
“KPUB is honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s top utilities for giving back to the community we serve,” said KPUB General Manager & CEO Mike Wittler. “Helping our neighbors is an integral and important part of our employee culture here. We are always looking for ways to improve and give back to our community."
KPUB’s Community Solar Program received national attention from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). After adding six community solar systems to its service area, KPUB was named a winner in the DOE’s Solar in Your Community Challenge in 2019. The systems benefit the nonprofits that host them and low and moderate-income households by providing competitively priced solar energy to these customers. The systems produce around two percent of KPUB’s overall annual energy needs.
KPUB launched a new Change for Charity bill round-up program in response to the difficulties many customers faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has raised over $272,000 to help more than 1,400 families pay their electric bills since June 2020. The utility also recently developed a new volunteer program for its workforce. In 2022, over two-thirds of KPUB’s workforce directly volunteered their time across 14 community events, including mobile food pantry distribution, an annual river cleanup, and Habitat for Humanity workdays.
KPUB also established a new scholarship program over the last decade and has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to local college-bound. In 2022, the utility invested revenues back into its service area by supporting more than 45 community events, nonprofits and schools with financial and in-kind resources.
Since the establishment of the APPA Sue Kelly Community Service Award in 1990, just six other Texas utilities have been the recipient of this award.
