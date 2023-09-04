Special Opportunity Center event slated

More than four decades ago a group of local donors helped to renovate a building owned by the Kerrville State Hospital to become Kerrville’s Special Opportunity Center. The center, located on the corner of Lemos Street and Thompson Drive, provides a place for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities to receive the services they need to live a productive life. Life skills training and employment opportunities allow them to live lives with pride and dignity, and become contributing members of our community.
In a period when many local non-profits are looking for unique fundraisers, the Special Opportunity Center (SOC) will host its first ever fundraiser, “Toss Like a Boss,” a corn hole tournament, on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Arcadia Live. All funds raised will go directly to benefit special needs adults in this community. For more information on the fundraiser contact Brittany Lehmann (830) 777-9760.
Sponsorships are still available for interested individuals or businesses. The deadline for sponsorships is Sept. 1. The platinum levels are all taken, but one gold ($750), four silver ($500) and one bronze ($250) sponsorship were still available late last week.
Funds raised from the event will be used to pay for renovations to the existing facility and provide more programs and opportunities for the participants at the center. The SOC, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is part of the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities multi-county program.
“We have an awesome board of directors now who are reaching out to organize fundraisers. We previously hosted one of the ‘trivia nights’ at the Arcadia Live and are hoping to get the community more involved with our program in the future. Our goal is more community awareness of the people who come to our center,” said board member Adria Whelan.
“We are talking about expanding the center because we are growing. So many people don’t know about us, but we are starting to get some younger people involved,” Whelan added.
Nancy Savy has been the area director of the SOC for the past two and a half years but has worked with MHDD programs for 12 years. Savy said the center, which today serves more than 30 adults, primarily between the ages of 30 and 70 years of age, will be gaining at least two more individuals in the near future.
“It would be great if potential individuals for our center could be identified earlier in their lives. Parents and guardians need to know about the SOC when the children are young. There are lots of services for disabled individuals in the Kerrville area,” Savy said.
State law provides for intellectually and developmental delayed children and youth to remain in public schools until the end of the school year after their 21st birthday. At that point they can be welcomed into the programs at the Special Opportunity Center.
Grants and donations primarily fund the operations of the facility. COVID had a negative impact on in-house vocational programs that once made additional funds available. Before the epidemic they were able to sell packaged picnic flatware and napkins to the public, but they no longer can do that. Program participants are responsible for housekeeping duties at the center, and some become employable in the community.
Funds already raised by the SOC have been used to pay for significant renovations to the building that was originally used as the repair facility for the state hospital’s vehicles, including a concrete sidewalk and patio off the rear of the building, a basketball court and a sitting area under big shade trees outside.
Additional renovations, planned when funds are available, include renovating one larger room inside, adding weather-resistant picnic tables, a new basketball goal, and a crushed granite walking path around the property. There are also plans to erect a fence around the SOC property to protect it more from the street traffic and the busy intersection, plus adding a privacy fence to the side at some point to separate the SOC property from the sober living house nearby on the same state hospital property.
The property and the SOC building are still owned by the Kerrville State Hospital with a minimal cost lease agreement with SOC that expires in 2025. A third existing building on the property once used as a “day house” by visiting physicians at the hospital is boarded up and unusable because of a structure fire.
“We are working on the future for when the lease expires in 2025. We currently pay all the utilities and other operating costs, including the costs of recent renovations. We would someday like to purchase the building from the state hospital, if that’s ever possible,” Whelan said.
Hanging on the wall in the center is a huge “wish list” of field trips that the center’s participants would like to take. They love to get out of the confines of the center itself and visit other places in the Hill Country.
Every summer at the end of the camping season they take a trip to the Texas Lion’s Camp to visit with the campers. Each Christmas season the Kerrville Elks Lodge allows them to use their facility for a family Christmas party. Once a year they join with other centers in the Hill Country and go to Luckenbach for a potluck event and visit.
“We are currently working with the staff at the Color of Clay, a new business in our community, to take our group there to create art projects,” Savy said. She said they are always looking for opportunities in the community where they can go for other activities.
“They love to go out into the community,” Savy added.
For more information on the programs at Kerrville’s Special Opportunity Center go to www.https//kerrsoc.org, email nsavy@hillcountry.org or call (830) 896-4606.
“Or stop in and visit and pick up a volunteer packet. We’d love to have more volunteers join in our program and help with activities for the adults at the center or in the community,” Savy said. The SOC would welcome any individual, business, or organization who would like to become a supporter of their program.
On the wall of the center is a plaque listing all the donors who contributed to the conversion of the old vehicle repair building into the SOC in 1982. Included on that list are many who continue to contribute to 501(c)3 non-profits in our community today.
On the plaque are donors such as James Avery Craftsman, Executive Women’s Club of Kerrville, First United Methodist Church, Hunt United Methodist Church, Hill Country Republican Women, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Kiwanis Club, Kerr County Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Peterson Foundation, Mabee Foundation, Meadows Foundation, Riverhills Country Club, LCRA and many others, plus several businesses and organizations that no longer are active in the community.
