A little bit of SU Christmas cheer

Schreiner University senior graphic design major Zoey Cooper is looking forward to seeing her work displayed on the official Christmas tree on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives, after being selected to create the official District 53 ornament by Rep. Andrew Murr.
Each year, house members are invited to select a constituent to imagine and create a visual representation of what makes their Texas House District special, in the form of a Christmas ornament, according to a statement posted on www.house.texas.gov.
This year, Murr selected Schreiner University to commemorate the school’s upcoming 100th year anniversary.
“Each year, these glass ball ornaments are distributed to all 150 house members and they can decorate them any way they want,” Murr said. “Many look to their constituents back home in their district to figure out a way to decorate it.”
Murr said past submissions have been created by elementary-age school kids, well-known artists or some representatives have created an ornament themselves.
“I’ve always wanted something representative of the Hill Country,” Murr said. “Zoey has done an amazing job. Finding someone willing to work on a curved surface is uniquely difficult to do, she has shown off her skillset by being able to draw, color and put words on to that glass ball.”
Murr said he thought this year would be the perfect time to help celebrate Scheiner’s Centennial Year celebration, so he reached out to see if collaboration on the project would be an option.
“I’m excited about displaying the Schreiner ornament. I think that gives us a chance to set the stage for 2023 and introduce the State of Texas to 100 years of Schreiner,” Murr said.
The tree and the ornaments will be on display in the Texas State Capitol building beginning Nov. 29 and will remain until Jan. 2.
“We would love for Zoey and her family to come and see the tree,” Murr said. “Schedule permitting from her side, I can’t wait to do that.”
“Originally, Professor (Deb) Conner asked me if I would be interested in doing it with another student, but the other student wasn’t able to help out, so it was all on me at that point,” Cooper said. “I started by looking at the galleries of the past year’s ornaments.”
Cooper said she garnered inspiration from the photos she saw on the Texas House of Representatives website.
She said she had more than one glass ornament to work with and first attempted to laser etch the artwork, but found it not to be satisfactory.
She then filled the ornament with foam “fake snow” to provide a background and then applied the artwork by hand.
Cooper chose to include the Schreiner University motto of “Enter With Hope. Leave With Achievement,” as well as the school’s mascot “Monty.”
“I wanted to express what the Schreiner spirit is all about,” Cooper said. “While also making it festive.”
On top of the ornament, Cooper included a glass-etched accessory that bears the SU 100th anniversary logo, as well as designating the ornament from District 53.
Cooper said on a scale of 1 to 10, she would rate her work a 9.5.
“But, I’m very hard on myself,” Cooper said.
Murr formally accepted the ornament at an informal gathering on the campus of Schreiner University last week. He spent time with Cooper and Professor Conner, asking questions about how the details of the ornament came to be and praising Cooper’s work.
