KPD deploys new body-worn, vehicle cameras

Following a successful training and deployment process, the Kerrville Police Department’s officers are now equipped with Utility, Inc.’s patented Eos by Utility body-worn camera technology. The technology facilitates policy-based, high-speed data collection to deliver instant, clear and secure intelligence to support an increase in transparency and accountability between the Kerrville officers and the community.
KPD has also replaced the in-car camera systems with Rocket by Utility, a digital recording platform that provides full audio and digital recording in conjunction with the Eos body-worn cameras.
KPD Chief of Police Chris McCall said, “We are excited to leverage all of the technological advantages the Utility system provides, from the officer safety functions, to the ability to more accurately document and archive digital evidence for prosecution. We feel Utility has provided us with more than in-car cameras or body cameras, they have furnished us with expandable technology that we can leverage to improve public safety for the citizens of Kerrville.”
The partnership with Utility includes outfitting officers with Eos by Utility cameras, which are embedded in the officers’ uniforms to prevent them from detaching. The camera technology utilizes artificial intelligence to create situational awareness and offers features like a two-minute buffer, which allows for capture of two minutes of video prior to the camera being activated, along with automatic, policy-based recording functionalities designed to remove the burden from the officers to turn on the cameras. These functions will turn the camera on anytime the officer:
• Is within 500 feet of a dispatched incident, activated by computer-aided dispatch calls for service;
• Draws their handgun from its holster;
• Begins to run;
• Jostles or shakes, such as during a fight;
• Activates lights and/or sirens in the car;
• Unlocks the in-car shotgun/rifle rack, or;
• Is prone for 10 seconds – this feature, known as Officer Down, notifies all other officers on duty that an officer is in need of immediate assistance.
“We’re proud to serve as a strategic partner to the Kerrville Police Department as it furthers its commitment to the community,” said Michael Nark, President and Chief Executive Officer of Utility. “Our goal is to ‘never ask officers to do something that technology can do for them,’ and the implementation of Eos technology provides the Kerrville officers a smart, automated solution so they can maintain focus on those they serve.”
