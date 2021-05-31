Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced a joint operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to thwart a planned “mass casualty event” and arrest the local man who planned to carry it out.
Leitha said Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville was arrested by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division in the 1000 block of Junction Highway on May 28 based on a warrant for Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury.
The arrest was the culmination of a seven-day operation conducted by the KCSO Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Division and the FBI and was based on information that Blevins was believed to be a threat to national security, Leitha said.
“Through the period of the investigation, KCSO investigators made contact and conversed with Mr. Blevins and confirmed his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies,” Leitha said. “On May 27, KCSO Special Operations Division intercepted a message indicating Blevins was preparing to proceed with a mass shooting. In the message, Mr. Blevins made a specific threat that included Walmart.”
Leitha said he and his deputies worked with the FBI to confirm that Blevins was capable of following through with the threat and moved to immediately arrest him.
“After the arrest, a search warrant for Mr. Blevins’ residence in the 200 block of Spence Street was executed,” Leitha said. “In that search warrant service, firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags and handwritten documents were siezed.”
Blevins remains in custody in the Kerr County Jail pending a $250,000 bond, Leitha said.
The FBI or other federal authorities may seek federal charges against Blevins, Leitha said, adding that with all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
“This case reminds us to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here,’ and it was well on its way to happening here,” Leitha said. Our investigators did outstanding work in this case and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable. We appreciate the assistance of all our law enforcement partners, including the FBI, DPS, Kerrville Police Department and United States Secret Service. “We would like to remind the public … if you see something, say something. The KCSO, working with other law enforcement professionals, will continue to stop threats to our community and bring those responsible to prosecution.”
