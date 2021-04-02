Kroc Center to host Drive-thru Easter Eggstravaganza

At this same time last year, we were saddened to have to cancel a community event, however mark your calendars, because this year the Salvation Army is excited to invite you to our first-ever Drive-Thru Easter Eggstravaganza.
This free community event will be held on Saturday, April 3 at the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center parking lot, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., bring the kiddos to enjoy a unique event where you don’t have to get out of your car to have fun.
Cars and booths will be set up to handout Easter Baskets, over 20,000 candy-filled Easter eggs, play car bingo, games, arts and crafts and of course free food to-go.
Four lucky kids will win a brand-new bike.
For more information, visit www.kerrvillekroc.org or call 315-5762.
