Bandera resident tests positive for COVID-19 at PRMC

Peterson Regional Medical Center announced its second patient with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
"The patient arrived at the emergency department on Monday exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19. The staff immediately isolated and screened the patient. The patient was admitted to the hospital pending results and has remained in isolation at all times," Lisa Winters, Peterson Health Director of Marketing & Community relations, said. "All recommended protocols were followed to ensure the safety of other patients and Peterson medical staff."
The individual, a man in his 70s, who is a resident of Bandera County, recently traveled to an identified hot spot. We do not believe this is a community-acquired case, Winters said.
According to Winters, Peterson’s healthcare workers who came into contact with the patient at the hospital followed every procedure and wore all of the required personal protective equipment at all times.
While this is the second confirmed case at our hospital, it is still only the second case in Kerr County, but it will likely not be the last.
“We will need the community’s full support and cooperation as the situation grows. We are committed to keeping our healthcare partners and public informed of all COVID-19 activity and to keeping our community and employees safe and well at all times," Cory Edmondson, President and CEO of Peterson Health, said. "We cannot emphasize enough the importance of continuing, if not elevating, our standard precautions, as recommended by the CDC and TDSHS as follows:
• Practice social distancing.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand sanitizer.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Don’t go to work if you are sick.
We want to emphasize to the community the importance of social distancing and limiting all unnecessary travel in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially over the upcoming Easter holiday.”
If you have question about COVID-19, are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 to include fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or need information about our new drive-in screening clinic, call our COVID-19 hotline at (830) 896-4200 and select Option 1. The number is manned by registered nurses and is open from 6am-Midnight, seven days a week.
In addition, Peterson Health offers a wealth of information and resources on their website, to include a daily updated one-minute medical message on the COVID-19. Visit the website at www.petersonhealth.com.
For more information and updates on Peterson’s preparedness, contact any of the following personnel: Infection Prevention – Pam Burton, R.N., (830) 258-7448; Communications – Lisa Winters, Director of Marketing and Community Relations (830) 258-7628
