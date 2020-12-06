KSH seeking patient needs for holidays

The Volunteer Services Council at Kerrville State Hospital has issued the following request for community support of Christmas activities and gifts this year for the KSH patients.
Courtney Compton, president of that board, and Caryn Talarico, community relations director, said the VSC is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to help KSH patients by providing resources and items which cannot be purchased with state-appropriated funds.
As this includes gifts of any kind, they said, the VSC is looking for families and businesses to “adopt a patient” or “sponsor a unit” for Christmas.
“We are quickly approaching that wonderful time of year when we have the opportunity to make the Christmas season special for someone else,” they wrote. “This Christmas will look very different for all of us, but especially our 220 patients at Kerrville State Hospital. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, we will not be able to provide the ‘usual’ holiday parties, nor can we allow visits from friends and families at this time. We want our patients to know they have not been forgotten during this time of uncertainty.
“Striving to keep some normalcy, we will still be hosting unit parties, but without the physical presence of community groups or members. Your sponsorship is still needed. If you can donate a meal for a unit Christmas party or money towards the purchase of a gift, we will take care of the rest. Your generosity will make Christmas very special.”
They rely completely on charitable donations to enable them to provide gifts for these patients, they said.
Adopting one or more patients at $25 each provides a gift to be opened on Christmas morning, as well as inspiring hope and continued faith on their path to recovery.
Sponsoring unit parties at $150 each provides a Christmas party with a special meal and holiday cheer for one of the hospital’s 10 units.
General donations also would be welcomed, as each donation makes a positive impact on a patient’s life.
Checks can be made payable to “Volunteer Services Council” and mailed to Volunteer Services Council, Kerrville State Hospital, 721 Thompson Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.
Those who would prefer to make a donation using a credit card should visit their website at www.kerrvillevsc.org; and look for the “donate” tab; or call 896-2211, ext, 6269.
Those who would like more information about KSH or other ways they can help, can contact KSH Community relations at the same phone number, or through the website.
Board officers for the VSC executive board include Compton, Micah Wrase, Tammye Riley and Colby Johle. Board members are Andrew Gay, Diane Hawkins, Logan Miles, Lindsey Neel, Zach Riffett, Hunter Schmidt, Carla Schuster, Nat Turner and Alessandra Vaccaro. Junior board members are Hailey Klenk and Julia Starr.
Assistant Director of Community Relations is Pete Calderon.
