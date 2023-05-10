Council race to be decided Monday

The Kerrville City Council Place 2 race remains in limbo, as 12 provisional ballots have yet to be counted and a possible recount looms.
On election night, local banker Jeff Harris came out on top by eight votes over challenger Barbara Dewell-Ferguson. Harris earned 1,815 votes to Ferguson’s 1,807 votes.
According to the county’s election official, Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves on Wednesday morning, the 12 provisional ballots from Saturday’s Kerrville City Council election will be reviewed by the Early Voting Ballot Board on Monday, May 15.
Reeves said there were no additional ballots received by mail, leaving no other ballots to count.
The outcome of the Place 2 Kerrville City Council race will be determined on Monday.
If there is a recount requested by either candidate after the results are announced, official paperwork and a fee will need to be submitted to the city secretary, according to Reeves.
