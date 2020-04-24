Hometown Crafts the ‘go-to’ for mask supplies

A diminished staff at Hometown Crafts in Kerrville has literally been running lately from product shelves and cash registers to vehicles parked in front, to provide curbside service in this time of “social distancing.”
And at the top of almost everyone’s request list are two items – narrow elastic and fabric for masks.
It’s the first of those two items that’s been most problematic, according to Sandra Welch, vice president.
“I’ve ordered elastic in 1/8-inch and 1/4-inch, black and white, from everywhere I can think of, even outside the United States. And we’re getting some shipments. What we had went in a hurry. But some of the suppliers give me delivery dates weeks and months out,” she said.
Welch said she and owner Clint Williams remember 9-11 and all the yellow ribbons, and the recession of 2008, and now a national competitor.
“But this time we locked the doors and closed for only one day. What’s helping us most is that more elastic is coming in all the time; and we have the fabric all the time,” she said, adding she’s using social media more than ever before.
“Most people are very appreciative,” she said. “But nothing has been this bad before.”
Their furniture department has drawn some customers who called because they’ve moved to working from home, and need a desk and some bookshelves.
“If you’re working from home, you need somewhere to put papers and files,” Welch said.
Fabric Department
In the meantime the phone keeps ringing in the store for the fabric department. They’re keeping a pad and pen near the only phone in that area of the store, and taking orders, especially for elastic, and names and phone numbers – and they often can’t make any promises about when they can fill those orders.
When one order was delivered last week, two employees were unrolling 5,040-yard spools to cut stacks of measured lengths according to orders they had previously taken.
The fabric isn’t in short supply, as Bonnie Turrentine knows.
But with the store closed for now to customers being inside, shopping just isn’t the same.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. This is affecting every single business in the whole world,” Turrentine said. “We answer the phone and people say, ‘I need half a yard of something pretty;’ or ‘I’m looking for something for a five-year-old boy;’ or just ‘something for a five-year-old.’ And they tell us how much they want and leave it up to us to pick something. One of them called and asked for two packages each of three different colors of bias tape, and left it to us to pick the colors.
“The customers are very obliging, and they accept whatever we pick for them. But one told me, ‘Not too wild, though. We’re over 80 years old.’”
But those aren’t the only unusual requests.
Turrentine and her two fellow staffers in that department have on occasion filled requests for fabric that began with, “I’m looking for something in blue” or “I want patriotic prints.”
The staff has done their best to fill a shopping cart with possible choices of bolts of fabric, and pushed it to the glass doors of the fabric/furniture department on the sidewalk. The customers have come to the store and stood outside to look at the selection through the window, while the staffer holds the bolts up one by one.
Turrentine said a woman called with this kind of request, then sent her husband with his smart phone connected to the wife, to stand outside and view her choices to make her selections. She picked several over the phone; and he paid.
“It was quite an experience for me, and I’m 80-plus years old,” she said. “But the customers have been really, really nice, very congenial.”
The customers have been satisfied, but it also leaves carts filled with miscellaneous bolts of fabric sitting in aisles, that have to be put away, too.
For some crafters and sewists, this is browsing, social distancing style.
Welch said she rearranged some items in the store because of current requests and good sellers, putting jigsaw puzzles on the shelves inside the front windows for people to see from the sidewalk, as they are requested frequently.
Their art supplies and children’s activities, such as paint-by-number projects, also have been popular since all this “safe at home and schools are closed” distancing.
Welch said she takes everybody’s temperature every morning and reminds them to stay 6 feet apart. And everyone has masks to wear, especially Welch and everyone else who goes out and back inside the front doors to wait on customers in their cars.
Welch said she has a limited staff with just nine of her employees back, and has been offering curbside service with more limited hours.
“A few of my people didn’t feel like they could come back. We closed for one day and got organized for this,” Welch said. “Now we’re open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., curbside only.”
She said if anyone has business with The Frame Shop, such as pending orders or layaway items, the staff can call The Frame Shop owners to pass on messages to make appointments.
In this virus emergency, the store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with only curbside service, at 841 Junction Hwy., Kerrville, in River Oaks Shopping Center. Call 896-5944 to order items to pick up later, or ask questions.
