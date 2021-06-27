Dr. Mark Mosier, president of the Kerrville-Kerr County Joint Airport Board, led off the presentation June 16 at the joint meeting at the Dietert Center; followed by Mary Rohrer, airport manager; and Jim Mans, immediate past board member.
The overview of the joint meeting was listed as the benefits of aviation and a local airport; the future of general aviation; the economic impact of airports; funding for the Kerrville airport; the local airport’s strategic plan; the recent past and future of the airport; the opportunities, momentum and synergies for this airport; the “way forward;” and the Airport Board’s request to the city and county.
The meeting began with “look what we’ve done” and ended with a request for owners’ help to pay for a consultant on future plans.
“Future needs”
Mans listed the following: clear trends to move to smaller communities; that airports will play a significant role in that; that Kerrville’s airport lacks developed Class A space, and significant funding is needed for infrastructure and facilities.
“The last one will require some money,” he said. “The way forward requires a land use and development plan, to validate the potential and scope of infrastructure needs, and will include one or more consultants, significant airport-related and public involvement, and a $300,000 amount is included in the airport’s capital budget for the fiscal year beginning this Oct. 1.”
Request to city/county,
divided opinions
This was the main point Mans and the others were getting to at this joint meeting.
“We need a roadmap, a blueprint for the land use and development at the airport. Your support is requested.”
They asked for approval by owners (the city and county) to proceed with a “request for proposal” process that would define the scope; finalize funding requirements; and solicit proposals from hoped-for consultants. He said they would bring the project to owners for final approval, followed by implementing the plan.
“We need approval from you folks to continue,” he said.
Airport leaders didn’t get united support from owners, mainly pushback from County Commissioners Jonathan Letz and Harley Belew. Letz said he wasn’t convinced and why did they need a consultant if they already had done all this work on the Strategic Plan?
County colleague Tom Moser answered, “Because they probably need to look beyond their fences, and possibly consider property acquisition.”
Mans said he’d thought about rerouting their entry road to access more property.
Mosier said he’s talked to one consultant who took what he called “the 20,000-foot view,” and saw the need for future economic growth in and around the airport. But it raised questions for Mosier about what they should have done differently before.
“We had a required master plan done for the FAA, and a smaller plan done in 2008. That needs re-examined and updated,” Mosier said.
“You need to decide now about implementing one. How many plans do you need?” asked Belew.
Mosier replied their 2008 plan for land use is outdated now, for example, a hangar being used by Air Evac doesn’t face the ramp; and it could be bigger if it’s rebuilt and re-oriented.
City Councilwoman Judy Eychner said she thought it’s time to look at their needs in a different way and get some expert help. “It’s a diamond in the rough; and we’re polishing it. But it needs more.”
Letz reminded the group about continuing problems with lack of sewer and water service on Peterson Farm Road to the west.
Moser said all they were asking is money for someone to help tell the locals what could or should be done.
Mans said again they are at a crossroads, and the decision isn’t the airport board’s, but the city’s and county’s. “We could keep on the present plan, but I think we need more information. We have no space to put in a large Class A hangar. Where do we do that?”
Update
Mosier and Rohrer first presented information on air traffic and fuel sales, saying both had returned to pre-COVID levels; that hangars are full and waiting lists for hangar space longer than before, due to migration from urban areas to Kerr County; and the success of the recent inaugural “Airport Race Wars” that drew about 3,000 people to the airport last March. Rohrer said a second drag race is scheduled for October this year.
They also reported on enhancements for customers including terminal building upgrades and service level improvements at Kerrville Aviation. And they said airspace information is now posted on the airport website.
Benefits of airport
Mans took over presentation of benefits, saying airports are magnets for business and trade; and “a large majority of business aircraft flights are made into airports with infrequent or no scheduled airline service – that would be us.”
He said the future of General Aviation will be in electric-powered airplanes, and in drones for moving products.
Also on the future of General Aviation, Mans said airports can be effective in prospecting for new businesses; that there is a trend for airports to move out of urban areas, along with a trend of increases in light jets, and businesses are seeking hangar locations at community airports and are moving businesses there.
“Barriers are being broken down for people to live wherever they want,” he said.
Master Plan
Rohrer and Mosier told city and county officials their FAA-Airport Master Plan takes up a big notebook; and includes “a prescriptive study” of 150 pages of FAA rules about how to form such a plan, and includes information for five years out and another five years past that.
Mans said it was completed June 2020 and its contents are posted on the airport website. The FBO Aviation information is a separate section.
Mans outlined the results of their “strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats” exercises, saying their main strength is their 6,000-foot main runway. Their weakness is lack of premier space for Class A planes and no clear path to capital for development.
He said they have opportunities for improvements in community outreach; and the threat is their reliance on having one main tenant who pays a large percentage of airport funding.
Mans said their strategic plan includes initiatives for economic development; infrastructure improve- ments, improved levels of service, promotion of the airport; and achievement issues.
His outline of the “recent past” included “break-even operations,” and last owner contributions of $43,470 in 2017. He said this was achieved primarily due to increased building lease income; and now deferred maintenance is an issue.
He said the airport is assessed as having $19 million in assets; and has a $400,000 annual operations budget, as basically 100 percent of assets are leased. They have no available hangar space. Mooney operations are limited to parts production. The process is slow and difficult with Texas Department of Transportation and hangars. They’ve had no increases in FAA funding; and their $400,000 operating reserves are being used to replace the damaged Brinkman Hangar doors.
‘At a crossroad’
Mans told the audience their path forward includes opportunities that include recent economic development success with Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, Gulf Avionics, and RBR that refurbishes airplanes.
“We are nearing critical mass in aviation/aerospace and it will be achieved if supported,” he said. “That will result in synergy between suppliers and allied industry; and higher-paying jobs and related economic benefits for the community.”
He said the momentum in this effort is coming from Gil Salinas of the KEDC; that some real synergies are starting to develop; which is aligned with the city’s 2050 Plan; that Gulf Avionics is here partly because this airport is within one-hour’s flight, and there are more than1,500 aircraft owners and operators, five times that of cities of comparable size to Kerrville.
The main goal of airport leaders is to continue to provide a safe aviation gateway; to be a substantial “driver” in the economic well-being of the community; that their future is bright and they have a strategic plan to guide them.
