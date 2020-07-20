Kerr commissioner, family positive for COVID-19

Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz told fellow commissioners and the public during regular Monday special meeting that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
Their two sons were tested, but test results were negative.
“I just want to let the public know that the COVID virus has been going through the Letz household,” Letz said. “We are all fine. I have been asymptomatic the whole time. My wife had minimal symptoms and the kids haven’t shown any symptoms. So that part is good.”
Letz praised Peterson Health for their guidance and assistance throughout the process of testing and self-isolation, stating that the healthcare staff have been very helpful.
However, Letz said based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that he “had been cleared” to return to Commissioners Court, but “out of an abundance of caution” took another test last week which came back positive.
“Which it should not have done, based on the guidelines,” Letz said. “We are getting some more tests today.”
Letz said that despite reporting in a local newspaper, he and most fellow commissioners encourage the use of face masks by the public.
“I personally wear a face mask a great deal of the time,” Letz said. “Either I social distance or I wear a face mask. This court, myself, and I believe the majority of the commissioners have said we encourage people to wear masks. We think masks are probably a good idea, but we’re not going to mandate that businesses do it. That’s a lot different than saying there’s no need for face masks.”
Letz said inaccurate newspaper editorials has led to citizens being skeptical of the virus and guidelines.
Letz has not appeared in-person for the last few commissioners court meetings and has been in self-isolation.
