COVID vaccines given to local M.O.W. clients

More than 140 Kerrville area seniors who are Meals on Wheels clients also received their first of two COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, March 15, courtesy of a group of National Guard volunteer teams.
To get this COVID vaccination opportunity to happen here, Thompson said she talked to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas and others, seeking this service to be provided here to Meals on Wheels clients the local Dietert Center already serves.
And Thomas called her back to help set this up.
“I think they like working with the organization of Meals on Wheels, because we have routes already laid out, to connect with our clients,” Thompson said. “This was set up long-distance, after I talked to the National Guard organization a couple weeks before.”
Thompson said the Dietert Center staff sent a survey out, ahead of time via their MOW drivers, to their area MOW clients and anyone in their homes such as caregivers and/or spouses, asking if they were interested, or not, in signing up to get their first vaccinations; or if they already had gotten their shot(s).
“Some clients said they already had their COVID shots; and some said they didn’t want it, and said, ‘No;’ or they had been ill and needed to work with their doctor.
“The National Guard thought they might have about 100 shots available. And our Meals on Wheels list for the shots had about 140 people,” Thompson said.
She said they have between 250 and 300 Meals on Wheels recipients on their usual lists.
When Thompson notified the National Guard of the number of people who said “yes,” they said they could bring 135 doses.
Then the local Dietert staff and MOW volunteers called everyone on the list who said “yes,” to notify them of the Monday, March 15 date and day. And each one was asked if they wanted to come or could come to the Dietert Center, or wanted to get their shot at home.
“The whole project was based on the number of three-person teams the National Guard was sending to Kerrville; and we had to re-organize our local MOW routes to fit that,” she said. “One team stayed at the center for the drive-through recipients. We had about 42 people come through there.”
More than 60 others got their COVID shots in their homes that day.
“And we were working against their deadline for using the vaccine. It had to be brought in under refrigeration, and once it was taken out and split up for the teams to use, there was a deadline to meet, to use it.”
Each team had a vehicle and list of stops, separate from the Meals on Wheels volunteer driver’s list.
At each stop, the National Guard teams would take in their paperwork, ask all the required questions; administer the vaccine with a shot; and wait 45 minutes afterwards to see if the person has a reaction.
She said the teams out on the MOW routes called in at each stop to give their arrival and departure times.
Sometimes they arrived at an address to find they needed more vaccine to give, for extra caregivers in homes. Or they had extra vaccine to bring back for use in the drive-through.
“Those guys were so awesome. I was so impressed by them,” Thompson said. “And the frequent response from the recipients was, ‘They were such nice kids!’”
“The National Guard teams and Dietert staff were constantly re-counting the vaccine doses,” she said, “because it was so important not to lose any of the vaccine. So some volunteers and drivers, and some of the Dietert staff got shots, at the end, when we had some available.”
Thompson said she arrived at the center at 7 a.m. that day, and the Army and Air National Guard teams were already there. “They were all young people, about 45 people in uniform,” she said.
Thompson said other Kerrville people stopped in from the street and from the River Trail behind the senior center to ask what was happening.
This was a great opportunity for the Meals on Wheels clients and caregivers to get their shots for free, she said. And the National Guard has already told the Dietert Center they would schedule another vaccination event in April to administer the second doses to the same MOW clients and accompanying caretakers.
Personnel
Thompson said the National Guard members who came to Kerrville to provide this vaccination service were deployed by the Texas Department of Emergency Management Division, sent out by Gov. Greg Abbott; and the members who came to Kerrville were from all over the state including Houston, Dallas and Austin.
She said the overall team for this effort included Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney and two of his team members; two officers from TDEM Task Force; and one fire chief from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System; in addition to 10 members of the Army National Guard and 30 members from the Air National Guard.
