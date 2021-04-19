Dog Show ‘parents’ mix family life, Labs

It’s a passion and a family affair for Starkey and Stacey Green of Kerrville that they spend time and travel to show purebred Labrador Retriever dogs. And over the years, the four-legged family members have been pets as well as trained show entrants.
Currently their family includes 10 Labs ranging in age from four months to 10 years of age, in addition to the Greens’ children, who are ages 10 through late 20s.
The dogs over the years have all been mixed in their family life, before and with their children.
Stacey Green said her youngest, daughter Addison, has been to dog shows since she was three weeks old, and lately has been bathing and training some of the dogs, and helping them at dog shows.
And a few retired dogs live in their house, as they have been in this avocation with five generations of Labs now.
Green said the breed was a purposeful choice when they started considering this about 19 years ago.
“We did a lot of research at the beginning. When you’re going to have the dogs around your family, with small children, the dogs have to have a good family temperament, and ‘flow’ with the kids and hold up with them, to be a good family dog,” she said. “And now there are grandchildren.
“We love the way the Labrador Retrievers look. We’re both owners and handlers at the dog shows; and we do this for fun,” Green said.
“We also have a goal of making the breed better and better.”
Over the years, she said they have trained and shown more than 30 champion Labs. They also have occasionally been breeders of Labs.
In the official catalogs at Kerrville and other dog shows, the initials in front of a dog’s name of GC mean “Grand Champion,” and CH means “Champion.” There’s a whole system of points and placement and awards that show officials and show dog owners and handlers follow closely.
Labrador Retrievers have long ranked as one of the most popular breeds of dog, if not the most popular, among the American public for years.
The Green’s family’s routine at home in Kerrville is a seven-days-a-week part of their lives, when they aren’t traveling.
“The dogs have their own area. Training time starts at about four months old, to teach them to ‘stand pretty’ and be well socialized. Every dog gets 10 minutes every day, one dog at a time,” Green said. “During COVID there were less places we could take them to get used to being around strangers.”
During COVID, there also have been fewer dog shows held. The most recent one they attended was in Dallas, a trip they have made several times over the years. They took six dogs to that one.
“We’re all kind of starved for dog shows right now.”
In addition to Starkey Green’s local pest control business, their second occupation with the dogs has taken them, over the years, to judged dog shows all over the United States, including shows in San Diego and San Joaquin, Calif.; Frederick, Md.; Denver, Colo.; South Carolina; Indiana; Georgia; and multiple shows in Texas including Dallas, Austin and Kerrville.
“For the show in San Diego we drove for two or three days with two dogs in the car, and back again,” she said. “And we took six dogs to Maryland.”
Recently they were among the entrants at the “Hill Country Cluster – Greater Kerrville Kennel Club and San Antonio Kennel Club, Inc. Show” held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville.
There, they had two Labs, named “A Cut Above,” a male; and “Greenstone’s Spellbound,” a female.
It’s all carefully orchestrated, she said.
When they drive to shows, they use a big cargo van and the dogs each have a large crate. And they must make time for stops to let each dog out for a few minutes along the way.
Airplane travel is even more carefully planned, for instance to California.
In addition to their own tickets on airlines they know will take good care of the dogs, the Greens pay an extra fare, about $100, per dog, and try to choose window seats with a view of the unloading process for the dog crates.
“We get to the airport two hours early. The dogs in their crates travel down below with the baggage. They have priority and get unloaded first,” she said.
Asked if they looked for mentors or professional advice when they first started, Green said, “We braved it on our own from the start.”
Green told this story about the first dog show they ever entered, when they started.
“We took a dog that we had been in classes with. And when we were getting set up to start, a lady I didn’t even know walked up and asked me, ‘Are you going to use a show lead?’ And of course I said, ‘Yes!’ And I had to ask, ‘Where can I buy one right now?’ And she told me where to find one at the show, and she’s been a great friend ever since. And we won Reserve Champion that day!”
Now about two decades later, she said she and Starkey are about to also become judges for dog shows, available for new official roles, judging other owners’ dogs.
Green said they have done this all through the years to have fun; and to meet good people and spend time traveling with their family.
“We have a passion for that breed of dogs, Labrador Retriever dogs; and we have friends all over the world because of it.”
