Many local nonprofits recently received good news from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The Community Foundation’s competitive grant program – the Community Impact Fund – awarded a total of $370,000 to several organizations throughout the Hill Country; this amount is the most ever by the Community Impact Fund. The Fund provides unrestricted grants to support nonprofits’ general operations, and it also helps underwrite specific projects, if requested.
In all, Kerr County nonprofits received $157,000 of the total awarded from the Community Impact Fund for this year. Some of the organizations receiving general operating support included the Dietert Center ($15,000), Hill Country CASA ($10,000), and the Raphael Community Free Clinic ($10,000).
“The Community Foundation is always so supportive,” said Stephanie Cash, the Executive Director of the Hill Country CASA. “General operating support is flexible and allows us to use it for our greatest needs,” said Cash.
Other organizations received grants for specific help. For instance, Habitat for Humanity received $15,0000 to help with some of the final touches on its newest Kerrville home. The Hill Country Arts Foundation received $5,000 for its children’s theatre program.
In addition to the Community Impact Fund grants, the Foundation manages philanthropic funds for donors and awards scholarships to students. The Foundation’s donors have directed $951,687 in grants to Kerr County nonprofits so far this year. In May, the Foundation also awarded $384,000 in academic scholarships to Kerr County students. “It’s a privilege to live in an area that’s so generous,” said Ingrid Cunyus, Grants and Scholarships Manager of the Community Foundation. “It’s also an honor to help out the many great causes right here at home.”
The Community Foundation, based in Kerrville, supports charitable organizations and efforts throughout the Hill Country; in 2021 the Foundation granted $5.7 million in total.
Each year the Foundation also hosts its Summit, an all-day professional development event for nonprofit leaders. To learn more about this year’s event on Tuesday, Sept. 20, visit www.communityfoundation. net/summit.
