Speakers were abundant at Monday’s meeting of Kerr County Commissioners’ Court on topics ranging from a recent workshop on election machine integrity, a safety study the road situation into the Twin Creeks development, and the dissolution of an interlocal agreement with the city of Kerrville on animal services and the library.
Election Workshop
In the public comment portion at the beginning of the meeting several speakers praised the court for having the workshop last Monday on the use of electronic voting machines and the possibility of someone hacking into the machines and changing the outcome of an election.
Kitty Oker of Kerrville was grateful for the presentation, noting that machines used by Kerr County and manufactured by Hart Interactive in Austin get their components from overseas, primarily from China, and any system can be hacked. The old barcodes were replaced by QR codes and the machines cost money to be upgraded and maintained. She urged the county to go back to using paper ballots.
Nickie Canes agreed, adding that when she worked on elections last year, many people who had not filled out their ballots correctly had to come in to fix them. “It all comes back to human error,” she said, adding that e-poll books were not reliable. Greg Rising said he would be willing to help count ballots if the county stopped using electronic voting machines and moved back to the use of the paper ballot in every election. County Judge Rob Kelly said he did not think Kerr County has a problem with election integrity.
“Our system meets and exceeds state standards,” Kelly said. “If you need to change it, go to Austin. There’s no need to change it here.
Burn Bans
The burn bans were extended in their precincts by Commissioner Jonathan Letz in Pct 3 and Commissioner Don Harris in Pct 4.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces said he may reinstate the burn ban depending on rainfall, and noted that the Stage 3 water restrictions are in effect per Aqua Texas in areas of the county served by the water purveyor. He added that the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District is contemplating going to Stage 4 restrictions because of the decline of water in the aquifer and the inability to recharge without significant rain.
Annual Financial Report
The county’s annual financial report for FY2022 was presented by Debbie Fraser of Armstrong Vaughan and Associates. The report shows the county to overall in compliance with required financial standards, and showed the county to be in excellent condition.
“After several adjustments, your financial statements were fairly stated and materially correct. Kudos,” she said, adding that the county was already funded seven months into the next year, and had a banner year in investments.
Child Abuse Awareness Month
Kerr County Child Services Board President Kelly Early requested a proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, and that signs and ribbons be placed on the courthouse grounds.
She said that one of the sad statistics is that there are almost 57,000 children in Texas that were confirmed to be abused last year.
They are also affiliated with Belong, which helps kids with foster care and adoption. There is now a space in an office adjacent to the CASA offices for visitations of children and families who are involved in the Child Protective Services program and a place.
The office also provides space to receive needed goods and supplies and for meetings with attorneys, all designed to facilitate children being with their families.
The court approved her request, 5-0.
Recognition of the end
of the Vietnam War
Another proclamation honoring the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, in March 1973, was approved, and a ceremony is scheduled for today(Wednesday) at noon at the courthouse to commemorate the end of the conflict and to thank those veterans for their service.
Donation of Painting
The court accepted a gift of a painting of the Union Church by Kerrville artist George Waring to be placed at the courthouse. Waring also presented a plan to set up a shoe-shine stand at the courthouse, but the court deferred a decision and recommended he talk to the management at the Hill Country Youth Event Center about setting one up at that location.
Eagle Ridge Road and
Twin Creeks Subdivision
Another group of residents spoke to protest conditions at Eagle Ridge roadway to Twin Creeks subdivision off State Highway 173, noting that a number of studies concurred that the road was inadequate for safety, as construction continued. The residents learned that TxDot has agreed to fund a left-turn lane off Texas 173 onto Eagle Ridge Rd. on a 75/25 percent match with the county. Commissioners listened to their concerns but, again, pointed out that the county was limited on what they could require the developer to do in the situation.
Residents along the road want the road to be brought up to county standards and paid for by the developer rather than county tax dollars. No decision was made on Monday.
Animal Control Facility
The court learned that the property set aside on Spur 100 for the new Animal Control Facility will need to be rezoned by the City of Kerrville. It is currently zoned for residential use. Paperwork must be submitted and the re-zoning placed on an agenda for the Kerrville City Council.
Drainage issues on the 16-acre property must also be resolved in order to get the process moving. A proposal by Kerrville Pets Alive, a non-profit, to lease a portion of the 16 acres to construct a portable building to house the adoption program and kennels for the adoptable pets separate from the county’s ACF was discussed.
After a lengthy discussion no decision was made on the lease idea. The court voted to authorize Judge Kelly to proceed with working with the city to rezone the property. The court also confirmed that the interlocal agreement between the city and county related to county/city animal control and the library no longer exists and each entity will now govern its own department without input or involvement from the other.
At this time, no changes to policy were expressed so that county residents may still use the library at no charge just like city residents, and the county will continue to take in animals from within the city limits as well as the county.
“This does not change anything,” said Harris, who had been on the library board. “If you have a problem, we don’t have a voice at the table, so it’s up to you to agree or disagree.”
Other Business
• Sheriff Larry Leitha received approval of a donation to the sheriff’s office by Kerr County Crimestoppers in the amount of $2,934 for the purchase of StatTrak, a traffic data collection box.
• The budget calendar for fiscal year 2023-2024 was approved.
• Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris announced that the hazardous waste collection day for this spring was cancelled due to new regulations by TCEQ but expects the popular event to be rescheduled for this fall.
• The court approved a Best Management Practices policy for Aggregate Production Operations as recommended by the APO Council. Although its elements were all voluntary, it was praised as a true collaboration by all involved. It will be posted on the county website.
• The court accepted the Excellence in Safety Award from a representative of the Texas Association of Counties related to workman compensation claims. Kerr County is one of only 11 counties in the state to receive the award.
• County Engineer Charlie Hastings explained to the court that due to an error in the court order, a $50,000 mistake in the contracts on the Center Point Sewer project needed to be resolved. The error would be fixed by the Texas Department of Agriculture, who provided the grant for part of the project.
• The court also authorized the sale of 10 new vehicles to Road and Bridge after trade-ins help defray the cost. Also approved the purchase of a LeeBoy L66T Emulsion Trailer for use by Road and Bridge on road construction projects throughout the county.
