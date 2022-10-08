East Kerr wastewater project

When the late Pct. 2 Commissioner Bill Williams was elected in 1998, his major goal was to find a solution to the degradation of the water quality in the Guadalupe River caused by failing septic systems in densely populated areas in Kerr County.
As a result of his early efforts the county will soon see the completion of the third wastewater collection system that will eliminate a majority of the substandard or failing septic systems and restore the river to its historic pristine condition.
“This was Bill Williams’ baby. He had a vision for cleaning up the river, but unfortunately he’s not here to see it come to completion,” said Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings.
The precinct Williams represented included Kerrville South where the density of population and density of failing septic systems combined to cause the water quality in Camp Meeting Creek, which runs through the Riverhills subdivision and golf course into the Guadalupe, to be compromised.
“Bill had an engineer friend in San Antonio who came up with the idea of constructing a wastewater collection system in Kerrville South to solve the problem,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, who served with Williams on commissioners’ court.
The Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA) joined in the effort to find funding for the project and the project was approved, funded and completed. The wastewater is pumped through a lift station across the river and joins the Kerrville system and goes to the Kerrville Wastewater Treatment facility on Loop 534 to be treated and disposed.
Several years later, as failing septic systems once again endangered the river quality, the City of Ingram stepped up and secured funding to build a wastewater collection system in the city that ties into the wastewater system owned by the City of Kerrville along Junction Hwy. and is also treated and disposed of by the Kerrville treatment facility.
Severe problems with failing septic systems in densely populated areas in the eastern part of the county, specifically around Center Point, were brought to the attention of the county more than a decade ago and that set about the process to find the funding to build the East Kerr project that will soon be completed.
It was determined that the easiest and most cost-effective plan would be to build a system to carry the wastewater downhill to Comfort for treatment rather than pumping it uphill back to Kerrville.
“We, as a county, and with the help of GrantWorks, were able to put together several sources of funds and that lessened the amount of money that Kerr County taxpayers will have to pay, particularly grants and forgivable loans,” said Letz. The county has worked with GrantWorks, a firm out of Austin that helps government entities seek grant funding, on a variety of grants over past years.
The East Kerr Center Point Wastewater System will collect wastewater from the densely populated areas of both north and south Center Point (divided by Hwy. 27), Hill River Country Estates on Skyline Dr, Verde Creek off Elm Pass Road, and Westwood (near the Kerr and Kendall County line) and send the wastewater to the Comfort Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kendall County for treatment.
“This project was rated by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) either as #1 or #2 in the state for revolving funding for several years. Because of that rating we received a great amount of funding, probably more than anywhere in the state,” Letz added.
The $63 million cost of the project has been funded by loans, grants and forgivable loans from several sources.
Phase 1 of the project started with upgrading the Comfort treatment plant to handle the additional load that will arrive from the new system. The treatment plant is about two miles inside Kendall County and is the destination of the wastewater gathered in the system for treatment and disposal. Phases 2 and 3 of the East Kerr project involved the actual construction of the system and both phases are set to be completed by Thanksgiving.
The scope of the project includes 27.3 miles of new sewer lines, 11 new lift stations, six miles of force mains, and will provide up to 900 service connections when completed.
Fourty percent of the funds needed were provided through EDAP (Economically Disadvantaged Areas Program) through the Texas Water Development Board. Those funds are designated for lower income areas. Another 16 percent came in the form of a loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The balance of funding (46 percent) came from loans that can be forgiven when the project is completed. Only four percent were loans that have to be paid back.
A separate grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture will pay for the actual connection costs for a majority of the homes served by the wastewater system.
Don Burger from Tetra Tech gave the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court an update on the East Kerr project at their meeting last week and announced there will likely be a significant amount of the funding left unspent when the project is completed.
“We will have quite a bit left over,” Burger said. He said Tetra Tech will contact the Texas Water Development Board and get back to the court at a future meeting about how the funds could be used.
He said possibly they would be able use the funds to extend the wastewater lines to other properties that had requested service but were not included in the original project.
“Some of the excess funds could possibly be used to pay down some of the loan debt,” Burger said, “but again we will have to verify with TWDB. Most of the remaining funds are loan funds because we have been spending the grant funds first.”
Letz said economic development of the eastern part of Kerr County was never a part of the project, but there will be some opportunity for development on a smaller scale. He added that he has never received any complaints from anyone about the East Kerr project because people understand what a difference it will make for the area.
“The reason all of these wastewater collection projects have been so important,” Letz said, “is because they will protect the Guadalupe River and keep it a pristine river for future generations of Kerr County residents.”
