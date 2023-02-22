A suspect driving a stolen vehicle was finally taken into custody after eluding officers for hours last week, and could be tied to a host of vehicle burglary thefts.
According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Tavy Andrew Haslett, 30, of San Antonio was spotted driving a stolen vehicle at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
“After crashing that stolen vehicle and evading on foot, the suspect stole a second car from a Kerrville residence, as well as burglarizing several vehicles and a garage,” Lamb said. “The suspect was found to have multiple outstanding warrants out of Bexar County.”
Lamb said the officer observed Haslett driving a 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck that was reported stolen in Ingram driving eastbound in the 900 block of Junction Highway.
“The officer recognized the truck as one that had been reported stolen from Ingram about an hour earlier. After confirming the license plate information, the officer conducted a traffic stop on the stolen truck in the 800 block of Junction Highway,” Lamb said. “The officer made contact with the driver to detain him. The driver rapidly reversed the stolen vehicle and then fled eastbound on Junction Highway.”
According to Lamb, KPD officers pursued the suspect, who fled westbound on Water Street, then westbound on Lee, before going west on Jackson Road.
“He fled through the parking lot of Trinity Baptist Church at the intersection of Jackson Road and Galbraith, jumping curbs, before crashing through a residential fence, damaging a mailbox, and crashing into some trees in the backyard of a residence in the 600 block of Galbraith,” Lamb said. “The suspect then fled on foot, jumping fences into backyards as he ran from officers. KPD officers searched the area and deployed the KPD’s drone in attempts to find him, but the suspect was not located. Officers continued to conduct both foot and vehicle patrols in the area in an attempt to locate him.”
Several hours later, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1:13 a.m., Lamb said another KPD officer observed a Ford sedan commit a traffic violation in the 900 block of Junction Highway.
“The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the car kept driving, even after the officer activated his siren. The car finally stopped in the 400 block of Woodlawn, and the officer made contact with the driver. The driver was muddy and matched the physical description of the suspect who had fled from officers earlier,” Lamb said. “The driver provided the officer a name and initially couldn’t remember his date of birth before providing one. The officer believed the driver was the same suspect who fled from officers, so he detained the suspect. The suspect was later positively identified by the first KPD officer as the suspect who had fled from him. The suspect was later identified as Tavy Andrew Haslett, a 30-year-old San Antonio resident.”
Lamb said the Ford sedan was confirmed to have been stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Bluebonnet.
“The owner responded and took custody of their vehicle. The owner identified a bicycle helmet and a pair of air pods in the car which did not belong to them. KPD officers took custody of this property,” Lamb said.
Haslett was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, a felony, for the stolen vehicle he was driving; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a felony, for fleeing from officers in a vehicle; evading arrest or detention, a misdemeanor, for fleeing from officers on foot; and failure to identify, a misdemeanor, for providing a false name and date of birth while being a fugitive from justice.
Haslett was found to have four outstanding warrants from Bexar County, for credit or debit card abuse, a felony; and three misdemeanor warrants for burglary of a motor vehicle. Haslett was transported to the Kerr County Jail, where he was held pending bond.
“Later that morning, at about 6:46 a.m., KPD officers responded to the 700 block of Leland, where a complainant reported that during the night, someone entered their parked vehicle and rummaged through it, and broke the column shifter,” Lamb said. “Officers then responded to another vehicle burglary in the 700 block of Bluebonnet, where a complainant reported that a parked vehicle had been entered and rummaged through overnight. The complainant also found a bicycle abandoned in their yard that did not belong to them.”
Lamb said KPD officers then responded to yet another residence in the 700 block of Leland, where two complainants reported their parked vehicles were entered and rummaged through during the overnight hours.
“One complainant reported that a pair of air pods had been stolen from their vehicle, and the homeowner reported that a bicycle and helmet had been stolen from the garage,” Lamb said. “The bike helmet and air pods were the ones found in the stolen Ford car Haslett was driving, and the stolen bicycle was the one that was found in the yard of the Bluebonnet address.”
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending related to the multiple burglaries. Additionally, along with the stolen truck from Ingram, Haslett is believed to have been involved in other burglaries and thefts in Kerr County and could be facing additional charges related to those offenses.
