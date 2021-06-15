Casillas, Patterson named recipients of Spirit of TFND Scholarship

The Tivy Athletic Booster Club recently announced the recipients for the Second Annual Spirit of TFND Scholarship. This year’s recipients are Laila Casillas and Jack Patterson.
This $2,500 scholarship is awarded to the male and female athlete who best exhibit the TFND spirit. Jack and Laila were nominated by their respective head coaches, then voted on by all the remaining Tivy coaches.
Casillas played basketball all four years at Tivy, her junior and senior years on varsity. She will be attending Texas State University to study psychology, with the end results to be a Behavioral Analyst. According to Tivy Women’s Basketball Head Coach Christy Dill “Laila always brought a winning attitude to each practice or game, regardless of whether she got time on the court. She’s a great athlete, teammate and student, and is totally deserving of this award.”
Patterson played both football and baseball for the Antlers. He will be attending West Texas A&M to continue his football and academic career. “Jack is a heck of an athlete and had a great football career as a cornerback and safety. He’s got excellent leadership skills and never quits - he’s full-throttle all the time, just a great young man,” said Head Football Coach David Jones.
