Symphony of the Hills season tickets on sale, deadline nears

Anyone interested in being a Patron or Subscriber for the 2020-2021 Symphony of the Hills season is encouraged to put in their application soon, according to Board Member Mary Muse.
“The response to reserve Patron and Subscriber tickets for our 20th Season has been very strong,” said Muse. “If you plan to reserve or renew your seats, we encourage you to do so now. The earlier we receive your request, the better your choice of limited seats.”
All information, pricing, and packaging can be found at www.symphonyofthehills.org, or by calling 792-7469.
Committee members will assign seating based on date of entry and level of support. Patrons provide a donation linked to the seating level they choose. Subscribers purchase seats for all concerts at face value.
Once Patrons and Subscribers are all assigned, individual concert seats will be made available to the general public. The number of seats will be fewer compared to past seasons.
“With the limits on audience size imposed by COVID, we are looking at very few individual seats to be for sale, even though we will offer two concerts per evening,” Muse said. “Becoming a Patron or Subscriber will be the best way to ensure you will be able to attend and enjoy the Symphony.”
The Symphony plans to present the following four-concert season:
• Dec. 3 – “Ode To Joy;”
• Jan. 9 – “POPS The American Songbook;”
• Feb. 25 – “Homecoming;”
• April 29 – “The Majesty of Brahms.”
Season ticket prices have been reduced by 20 percent to reflect one less concert than usual, although Patrons have the option to make their donations remain the same in support of the Symphony.
To protect the health of the community, the Symphony Board will implement the follow conditions for at least the first two concerts:
Concerts will be performed twice on each date, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., each a one-hour concert with no intermission.
There will be a reduced-size orchestra and limited audience to achieve social distancing.
Masks will be required, and ushers will manage entrance and exit to respect social distancing. The Cailloux will be thoroughly cleaned between each performance.
There will be no wine receptions before the concerts.
These conditions will continue until the pandemic risk is reduced or an effective vaccine is developed. It is the hope to be able to return to normal concert conditions by the end of this season.
This will be the 20th Season for the Symphony of the Hills, a 75-piece orchestra of local and Hill Country area professional musicians and Schreiner University faculty and their advanced music students.
The nonprofit organization is funded through season ticket sales, corporate and individual donations, grants and other assistance, and program advertising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.