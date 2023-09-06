Congressman empowered by constituents

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy, who represents the residents of Kerr County, was in town last week to speak to the Wednesday meeting of the Rotary Club of Kerrville.
Roy, who lives in New Braunfels, said it was important to him to return to the district as often as possible to learn what his constituents have to say about what’s going on in Washington, D.C. and what they are doing at the local level to bring change.
“When I’m home in Texas every weekend, it reinforces me, empowering me to go back to D.C. We’re not going to save this country in Washington. We’re going to save this country with what we do locally. You gotta look in the mirror and see what you’re doing every day,” Roy said.
Roy said the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has been able to make some changes since the 2022 elections when they gained the majority.
“We’ve stopped some of the bleeding. We gotta (sic) do our part to change the institution. I take a backseat to nobody up there,” Roy said.
He explained that more conservatives now have seats at the table for making decisions on important issues such as appropriations, defense spending, border security, and other issues important to residents in his district in Texas.
Roy pointed out the House passed a strong border security bill, a stronger bill than has ever passed Congress, but the bill is now sitting in the Senate waiting for action.
He also said the conservative Congress passed its own National Defense Authorization Act which focuses on the mission first and “tries to root out the mission creep that’s gone to social engineering wrapped in a uniform,” but the Senate has passed another version of the National Defense Act that eliminates most of the reforms in the House version.
Roy said the House bill would have addressed the social engineering issues in the military such as “diversity, equity and inclusion” training, transgender surgery and abortion which are being paid for with tax dollars.
Speaking directly to veterans and families of veterans in the audience, Roy said, “You are sick and tired, as I am, of watching the Defense Department become the political and social engineering organization, instead of mission first, kill the enemy, blow things up and shoot people, which is what the department is designed to do.”
He also criticized a small group of his fellow Republicans who joined the Democrats in the House to approve the $4 trillion increase in the debt ceiling with the “possible two-year spending freeze.”
“We will be fighting to get back on track to reduce spending in the fall, to create an environment where we’re not spending more than what we have,” Roy promised.
Roy said he and 14 other Texas House members joined together to send a letter to the Republican leadership in the House in early August with a warning.
“We are not going to support a funding bill if it does not deal with border security, period. We’ve got to secure the border of the United States,” Roy said.
He said that over 245,000 illegal migrants had been processed by the U.S. Border Patrol in the month of July. He also encouraged everyone to see the movie, “The Sound of Freedom,” which highlights the sex-trafficking problems tied to the children who are crossing the border.
“You cannot, as people of faith, as an American, sit back and allow what’s happening on our watch to continue with drug cartels selling the children into the sex trade. It’s a sin, what we are doing,” Roy said.
Roy also said the rise in the incidents of fentanyl killing our children was a major problem related to the open border situation and the drugs flowing into the country.
“We’re turning our back on our responsibility to have a sovereign nation,” he said.
He told the Rotary members that he had recently met with the chiefs of police in both Austin and San Antonio related to the rise in crime in both metropolitan areas and criticized the George Soros funded district attorneys in both cities for their “soft on crime” policies that are allowing violent criminals to be released on bond to commit other crimes in the community.
“It’s an attack on our way of life. We need a stronger Texas,” Roy said.
On the topic of schools, Roy questioned whether students were being taught what they should be taught.
“We need to demonstrate to our kids and grandkids what we are going to do to save this country. It starts right here. This is as good as it gets with freedom, quality of life, in terms of the resources we have. Those things have to inspire us to get busy in Washington,” Roy added.
Roy said he was willing to “throw his body in front of the train” in September when Congress reconvenes to “hold Kevin McCarthy accountable for the things we always campaign on, but we don’t do.”
“I have been sticking my fingers in the dike to hold back the water in the dam against those who want to undermine our way of life. We have to reclaim our birthright, as Americans,” he added.
One way Roy said to start saving the country is to “reclaim the sense of community” by talking more with your kids and keeping them away from social media.
“Don’t allow social media to take the place of social interaction,” he said.
“We’ve got to return to God and get back to community if we want to save this democracy,” Roy said.
In the upcoming 2024 presidential race, Roy said he endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in March, but supports Trump and the America First Agenda also.
To a question about the voter integrity issue from the audience, Roy said, “We have to be much more engaged and much more active. We can’t allow the COVID nonsense to come back and be used again next year.”
Another question was about the problems local ranchers are having in finding workers, and the possible development of a “temporary worker program.” Roy said that Congress has been working on that issue for more than 20 years, but the problem today is that those who seek the temporary employment visa status are no longer just from Mexico.
“Now they are coming from 165 different countries, and they are coming here to participate in government social programs. Our ancestors came here to work,” Roy said. He also talked about the Democrats wanting to create a “central planning system” where government controls much of our lives. He used the push for electric automobiles as an example.
“It’s going to absolutely undermine your prosperity if we don’t stop it. We’ve got to hold the line,” Roy said.
To another question on border security, Roy said instead of being able to stop the migrants who are entering the country illegally, the border patrol and other law enforcement are “triaging the people” before releasing them into the country.
“You can have a wall 100 feet tall from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific, but if you continue to release the people into the United States while they seek asylum, you allow them the come and walk through the door and that’s what’s happening. It’s about enforcing the law.”
Another question was asked about getting rid of the current Department of Justice and the F.B.I. and the Internal Revenue Service. Roy said the justice department and F.B.I. need to be returned to their pre-911 status, rebuilding both from the bottom up. He said that the I.R.S. should be treated the same way.
In a short interview with the press after the lunch meeting concluded, Roy addressed the issue of how to control the social media and the impact it is having, particularly on children and as related to liability of news outlets related to Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. It states that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
Roy said if Congress gets rid of Section 230 (the liability protection) then you have to have something else to address liability for all media sources.
To the broader issue of the pervasive use of the internet targeting children with inappropriate information, photos and other material, Roy said, “We’re not going to allow them to buy cigarettes or beer, but we let them have access to that crap.”
“My concern is we are putting powerful and offensive stuff in the hands of our kids,” and he pledged to work on the Section 230 issue when he returns to Washington this month.
Roy also expressed concern of the divide being created in American society under the current political climate and the impact it may have on local elections in 2024.
“We are destroying all the cultural norms of our society. There’s not a mom or dad in this country who doesn’t want their kids growing up with a safety net.”
The big question Roy said needs to be answered is what Americans are going to do to “unite to win the bigger fight.”
“A lot of folks get caught up with one issue and then let it supercharge. Running for Congress is a cake walk in comparison to running for local office,” Roy said.
He emphasized the need to push back on the progressives in the coming elections by electing the right people.
“We need a strong, sensible, conservative community that’s a bulwark for freedom and who is pushing back on the national agenda that’s undermining our freedom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.