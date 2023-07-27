County hears update on new animal control facility

An update on the progress of developing final plans for the new animal control facility was presented to Kerr County Commissioners’ Court during Monday’s meeting by local architect Peter Lewis.
Lewis told the court that a hydrologist has been added to the team to help address drainage issues on a portion of the property that empties into Third Creek and eventually into the Guadalupe River.
“We are trying to capture as much useable property as possible,” Lewis told the court. He said the site plan has been changed some since the original plan was presented for the bond election last November. He told the court that the changes made were related to input from the committee members appointed by the court to work with him on the plans, especially the representatives from Kerrville Pets Alive.
The proposed 13,500 square ft. pre-engineered metal building will sit on the area of the property directly behind the road and bridge department facility. It will have separate areas for the dogs and cats and the staff. The facility will also include sufficient space to allow the county to take animals in the event of a hurricane or other disaster when an evacuation occurs and help is needed.
The facility will include an area for a veterinary clinic where injured animals can be treated plus spay and neuter services will be available. Two separate areas are included where dogs and cats can be dropped off safely.
Kerrville Pets Alive volunteers, after the meeting, indicated that they were pleased with the progress being made on the building plan and are looking forward to construction starting as soon as the final plans are completed.
“I liked the floor plan presented. There are still a lot of little things like plumbing and electrical yet to be decided, but we are headed in the right direction. We hope the sitework gets completed as soon as possible so we can plan for a groundbreaking ceremony later this year,” said Karen Guerriero, president of Kerrville Pets Alive.
Lewis told commissioners that the budget and final plans for the facility should be ready for action by the court in September.
Relocations
Final plans were approved Monday to relocate the county’s environmental health department from offices in the lower level of the courthouse annex to the first floor of the county’s two-story building at 550 Earl Garrett next month and the relocation of the County Treasurer’s office into the space now occupied by environmental health. The move has been on multiple court agendas in recent months as solutions were presented by the two departments.
Minor improvements to the 550 Earl Garrett building will need to be made by the county’s maintenance department before the move can take place on Aug. 15, specifically two doors will need to be installed to separate areas within the building for public access.
Also approved were funds for hiring a local commercial moving company to complete the move in a more timely manner than trying to do it with the limited number of county employees needed to move the extensive septic permit files that must be kept available at all times in the offices.
Vote counting
In the public comment section at the beginning of Monday’s meeting Kerr County Republican Party Chairman Paul Zohlen expressed opposition to the idea of changing to hand counting of ballots which has become an issue recently since Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces has set up a town hall meeting on Aug. 22 to learn more about the procedure to hand count.
Zohlen pointed out that the respective party chairmen had the authority under state law to determine how the primary elections are held.
“Commissioners’ court, under the State Election Code 123.001 is the authority on the general elections of what method to use,” Zohlen said, “but if hand-marked and counted ballots are adopted you still have to provide one voting machine per voting location in both the primary and general elections.”
Another Kerr County resident, Alicia Bell, expressed support for the change to hand counting and told the court that she had attended a meeting in Gillespie County recently on the topic of voter integrity and hand counting ballots.
“You have no idea why you’re against it. You are choosing to be ignorant of what’s going on. We need to have a true count. People are being paid off by the New World Order. People are cheating all around the country. People who think that’s not going on aren’t thinking straight,” Bell stated to the court.
The court approved a resolution submitted by Kerrville/Kerr County Airport manager Mary Rohrer to allow her to submit a grant application for funds to update the Airport Planning Study, which is required every 10 years by the FAA and is part of the funding requirements provided by TxDot for proposed upgrades to the airport.
The sheriff’s office also received approval for their “initial application budget request” for submission for grant funding under the Operation Lone Star grant for next fiscal year.
A presentation by Nihilot DePiazza from the Texas Department of State Health Services updated the court on services offered through the local department clinic and their community education program. Copies of the 2022 Region 8 report and the Kerr County report were given to commissioners.
“Sadly, what we are seeing more of is an increase in teen suicides. We are focusing our efforts more on gun safety now,” Depiazza said.
She also highlighted the department’s child car safety seat program where they have partnered with local law enforcement agencies to provide safety events. The next community safety event is scheduled for Sept 21. Depiazza said they also have partnered to provide heat stroke awareness events this summer in the community.
District Clerk Dawn Lantz, in the input from elected officials segment of the meeting, pointed out that her collections department personnel have significantly increased collections of fines and fees this year.
“I want to applaud them for the hard work they are doing for this county,” Lantz said.
After a short executive session, commissioners approved a settlement in a nationwide class-action lawsuit filed almost a decade ago against pharmaceutical manufacturers and major chain drugstores related to the over-prescribing of opioids and the filling of the prescriptions by pharmacies, when in some cases they were aware they were being abused.
Kerr County joined several other Texas counties in the litigation.
“The lawsuit was to recover the costs paid out by the county’s indigent health program and sought to recover those expenditures. It was a very complex litigation because all of the counties in Texas were lumped into one court action,” Kelly said.
Kerr County stands to recover up to $200,000 in the settlement, earmarked to use on expenditures related to opioid use like a special veteran’s court or costs related to mental health services, Kelly explained.
Other business
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved setting the sheriff’s salary at a level which is $5,000 more than the highest paid employee in the sheriff’s department per existing county policy under the next budget;
• Approved the selection of Assistant County Attorney Hunter Moose to participate in the Kerr County Leadership Class 2022-24;
• Approved the 2024 budget for the Kerr Central Appraisal District which is required by all taxing entities in the district annually;
• Accepted a $100 donation from a citizen to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Equipment Fund;
• Approved two sheriff’s office vehicles with bad transmissions to surplus;
• Approved changing the speed limit on Thrill Hill Drive to 35 mph in the area right before the road goes into Gillespie County;
• Approved installation of no-parking signs on Bear Creek Bridge;
• Approved going out for bids for fuel for the road and bridge department and approved an agreement for uniforms for the department;
• Approved and adopted the fee schedule for the county clerk’s office, as presented, for fiscal year 2023-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.