Kerrville Farmers Market transitions to curbside, delivery model

The weekly Kerrville Farmers Market has issued the following statement on how patrons can purchase items from KFM vendors:
"In response to local and state restrictions on public gatherings, our local producers have joined forces to ensure the supply chain of healthy, sustainable, clean, local food for our community remains intact. The Kerrville Farmers Market will transition to a non-contact, curbside farmers market and delivery operation, effective immediately.
As we work together during this unprecedented situation, we remind ourselves of the fundamental values that connect us. Compassion. Sustainability. Sensibility. Flexibility. Community. Humor.
These shared values help us avoid hysteria in challenging times, and guide us against extreme actions that can be more harmful than the actual threat. They also direct us to take care of each other, and to be prudent and thoughtful in our response to a rapidly shifting environment.
We as local food suppliers are still doing what we do – just in a different style. We support each other and look after one another. We continue to maintain our values, like we've always done and always will.
We are all doing our best to balance public safety with other equally important values. Restricting public gatherings is prudent, but so is maintaining access to safe, healthy, local food. Especially now. We are proud to serve and be served by the extraordinary, independent individuals who make up our community.
**Please send an email to kerrvillefm@gmail.com to receive weekly ordering information, curbside pickup location and delivery. Details and ongoing updates may be found on our Facebook page and at www.kerrvillefarmersmarket.com.**
See you soon, friends.
Kerrville Farmers Market Family:
Bakery JoJu,
Red Door Creamery,
Zanzenberg Farm,
Mikey's Garden,
Pint & Plow Brewing Company
A Touch of Elegance Cakery,
Happy Gut Foods,
Wild & Well Kombucha Co.,
Visionquest Farm,
Heritage Haus Farms,
Turtle Creek Mushrooms,
Mountain Creek Naturals,
Wrens Garden,
Heritage Beef,
Don Ramon Salsa,
Hitchman Homestead,
Olitea
William Weller Plants
Springtown Roasters
In The Weeds Natural Skin Care"
