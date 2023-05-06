Garcia, Stevens re-elected; Harris holds 8-vote lead in council race with 12 provisional ballots left to count.

Two incumbents were swept back into office for another term by voters in Saturday’s Kerrville City Council and KISD school board races. Incumbent Roman Garcia received a total of 1,926 votes or 53 percent of the votes to his opponent Layng Guerriero’s 1,711 votes or 47 percent of the votes. KISD District 2 incumbent Jack Stevens defeated his opponent, Brandon Aery, with 55 percent of the votes to Aery’s 45 percent.
In the Kerrville City Council Place 2 race Jeff Harris narrowly defeated challenger Barbara Dewell Ferguson with only an 8-vote margin in the total votes. Harris had 1815 votes to Ferguson’s 1,807 votes.
A total of 12 provisional ballots will need to be counted early next week before the Place 2 race can be finally determined, which could change the outcome of the Place 2 race or increase the winning total.
“I want to thank everyone for supporting me and I am looking forward to three more years of meetings on one Monday night each month,” said Jack Stevens after learning he had won the hard-fought race. Stevens has served on the KISD board since the board was divided into voting districts in 2007. This was the first time he was challenged in a re-election campaign.
Jeff Harris cautiously claimed victory in the Place 2 race aware that the provisional ballots would determine the final outcome next week. With an election night margin of only eight votes, Harris thanked his supporters and said he was hopeful that the final count will prove his victory.
“It’s still up to the man upstairs. There’s a lot of great things in Kerrville. We just need to keep Kerrville, Kerrville. That’s what we ran for. Thank you to everyone who helped me,” Harris said to a room full of supporters at the election watch party at Buzzie’s BBQ.
In the Hunt ISD $1.65 million bond election the vote total showed the issue was approved by 52 percent in favor and 48 percent against.
It was a good night for incumbents in the Ingram ISD board election. Voters re-elected two board members, Bennett Woodruff with 281 votes and Allen Samford with 277 votes. Vanessa Carpenter who was appointed to the board to fill an open position last year will continue to serve after garnering the largest number of 282 votes.
