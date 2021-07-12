SouthStar Bank to acquire Community First Bank

SouthStar Bank has announced an agreement to purchase the Community First National Bank Branch in Kerrville.
The sale is contingent on regulatory approval by the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Pending final approval, the sale is scheduled to close Aug. 27. Terms of the deal between the privately-held organizations were not disclosed.
SouthStar Bank plans to continue operations at the Kerrville branch and retain current staff to streamline the transition and maintain continuity for customers and team members.
“The Board and Management are eager to welcome Community First employees into our SouthStar Bank family. We’ve seen an enthusiastic presence in the local community, making the branch a seamless fit with our organization. We strive to accomplish a uniquely Texas-Style of banking throughout all locations with friendly, flexible, common-sense financial solutions,” said David Kapavik, president and CEO, SouthStar Bank.
“The acquisition will allow us to expand into the Hill Country, reach new opportunities, and remain the personal, community-focused bank we’ve always been.”
SouthStar Bank is a family-owned community bank focused on providing the highest level of service to its customers. Established in 1920, SouthStar Bank recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. Today, the bank operates 15 branches utilizing both the latest in financial products and technology, and the same small-town service on which SouthStar Bank was founded.
Kent McKinney, sr. vice president of Community First National Bank said, “The staff and employees of the Kerrville Branch of Community First National Bank are excited to become a part of the dynamic and progressive SouthStar Bank organization. They have a strong history of community involvement and growth and will be a valuable addition to the Kerrville community.”
A celebration is tentatively planned for late September, which will include a barbecue dinner and live music. The event will be free and open to the public.
