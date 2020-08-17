KPD warns of scammers impersonating officers

The Kerrville Police Department is warning local residents to beware of scammers who are claiming to be KPD officers and investigators.
“These scammers use the names of actual KPD employees and have claimed that the person they called owed fines and penalties for missing court dates,” Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said.
Lamb said KPD has received several calls from Kerrville residents reporting the phone scam attempt.
“These residents recognized the calls for a scam attempt and ended the calls,” Lamb said.
Lamb said KPD wants to warn all residents of this new phone scam effort.
“Kerrville Police Department will never call in an attempt to collect a fine or fee,” Lamb said. “Although we do occasionally reach out to citizens by phone, our officers and investigators will identify themselves and never try to solicit money for any purpose.”
Lamb said that citizens receiving a call from someone claiming to be a KPD officer or investigator who have reasons to doubt the legitimacy of the call should call the KPD non-emergency number at 257-8181 to verify the person calling is actually with the KPD and on duty.
“Remember, scammers have the ability to ‘spoof,’ or impersonate local phone numbers and even have their numbers show ups on caller ID as government agencies such as the IRS,” Lamb said. “If you receive a call from anyone who claims to be a government official and threatens you in order to get you to send them money for any reason, hang up. It is a scam.”
