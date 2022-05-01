Bond Election: IT spends 75 percent of time on public safety

Editor’s note: This is the seventh and final article in a series dedicated to providing education to voters on the issues regarding Proposition A, the City of Kerrville’s bond election.
---
One of the questions regarding the City of Kerrville Public Safety Facility Bond Election stems from the decision to include the city’s Information Technology Department to be housed at the proposed facility.
Understanding the need for IT to be relocated if the bond election passes, could be obtained with a brief discussion with Charvy Tork, director of information technology for the City of Kerrville, who is responsible for protecting, securing and maintaining technology for 29 remote locations, including the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department.
“We spend 75 percent of our time with public safety,” Tork said, who not only addresses computer and technology issues for all city staff, but is responsible for keeping the electronic equipment running for first responders.
For each Kerrville Police Department shift, Tork and her staff are responsible for fixing problems with dashboard cameras, body-worn cameras, radio systems, ticket-writing equipment and much more.
In addition, Tork and the IT department respond to technology issues at the KPD dispatch center, including phones, radios and servers.
With regard to the Kerrville Fire Department, she addresses similar issues to include radios and computer systems within each ambulance.
“Public safety calls take priority, because we want to keep that first responder in the field to protect the public,” Tork said. “If it plugs into the wall, we are expected support it. We are here to help. We rather have them call us than deal with technology that is not working the right way or not working at all. The last thing we want is to make their jobs harder than they already are. ”
According to Tork, many larger cities have separate IT staff for public safety offices so that a technician is readily available.
Currently, one of the challenges is logistics, with KPD in one location, KFD in multiple locations and IT staff at yet another location.
“Sometimes, they will bring their vehicles to us so that we can troubleshoot the problem,” Tork said. “Most of the time, however, we leave our offices and drive to them.”
And, in times of disaster or large-scale emergencies, Tork must assist helping activate the city’s Emergency Operation Center, which currently does not have a permanent home. She said, if the bond election passes, she would be responsible for assisting in implementing the permanent technology needed to for the EOC.
Tork oversees a department of six people, one of which is dedicated solely to GIS or mapping services, so that leaves only five to respond to trouble tickets for all departments, including Tork.
Tork’s department is also responsible for building security, building access systems and security cameras, as well as the overall security of the City of Kerrville network.
“Cyber security is huge. It is on the forefront of everyone’s mind right now,” Tork said. “It’s the thing that keeps me up at night.”
She said she has trained staff as best she can to avoid clicking on the wrong types of e-mails, but still worries.
“You can secure everything, the perimeter security and every endpoint, but it all boils down to securing the human,” Tork said. “It takes just one click to make all the bad stuff happen.”
With regard to KPD and cybersecurity, Tork said her role as the agency’s Local Agency Security Officer job is even more stressful, understanding that she is responsible for protecting the Criminal Justice Information data housed within the department. Every two years she is required to complete training set forth by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Justice Information Services to ensure protection of evidentiary and individual case data. This is in addition to the yearly cybersecurity training that all city employees must go through per state law.
So with increased reports of hacking occurring, Tork said training individuals is key to cyber security for the city’s network.
“What have you put in place to identify a phishing attempt?” Tork said. “Our users are trained to report anything that is an anomaly or out of the ordinary to them. I would say we are pretty good team here, but I always like to reinforce that cyber security is everybody’s responsibility.”
Tork, along with her system administrators, respond to all first responder trouble tickets that occur after hours, saying that if KPD or KFD have an issue, it needs to be addressed quickly. “We’re all on that call list 24/7.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.