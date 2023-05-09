Belew's fate to be decided by judge

Official paperwork to remove Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew was filed on Monday afternoon by 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold. The civil action was filed with the Kerr County District Clerk’s office. The next step in the process was to have Belew and his attorney, Patrick O’Fiel, officially served with the citation, which occurred on Tuesday morning.
“Retired district judge Sid Harle was assigned as the presiding judge on this matter,” said Harpold on Tuesday afternoon.
Harpold said Belew and his attorney will now need to file an answer to the allegations in the civil suit before the official “time clock starts” on the case. He did not know how long in the future that will be, but the answer will need to be filed before any other action can take place.
Once an answer is submitted then both sides will go into the “discovery phase,” where each side produces whatever documentation they have pertinent to the case to the other side. Then the judge will set the case on a court docket to begin the process, according to Harpold.
The Texas Local Government Code under Title 3, Subchapter B. Section 87 describes the procedure for removal of county officers from office and the procedure for filling of vacancies after an official is removed from office.
“Official misconduct” means intentional, unlawful behavior relating to official duties by an officer entrusted with the administration of justice or the execution of the law. The term includes an intentional or corrupt failure, refusal, or neglect of an officer to perform a duty imposed on the officer by law,” is the wording of Section 87.011 (3)
Section 87.012 lists the officers subject to removal under the government code which include 13 different elected county officials including (4) a county commissioner.
In Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting, Judge Rob Kelly also referred to another option.
A petition for removal can be filed by a county attorney, district attorney or the attorney general, or under Section 87.015 (b) Any resident of this state who has lived for at least six months in the county in which the petition is to be filed and who is not currently under indictment in the county, may file the petition.
Under Section 87.016 (d) the code says the citation issued by the judge and delivered to Belew and his attorney on Tuesday requires Belew to appear and answer the petition on a date, fixed by the judge, after the fifth day after the date the citation was served. The Hill Country Community Journal will update this information when it becomes available.
Should Belew opt to resign or the process begun this week removes him from office then Section 87.042 spells out the process for filling the vacancy.
“If a vacancy occurs in the office of county commissioner, the county judge shall appoint an suitable resident of the precinct in which the vacancy exists to fill the vacancy until the next general election.”
