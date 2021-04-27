KPD creates nonprofit foundation

The safety and security of Kerrville citizens is highest priority for Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall, relying on a budget of $6 million, and 72 officers, dispatchers and support staff annually to get the job done.
While the City of Kerrville provides the tax dollars to fund the KPD day-to-day operations, McCall sees opportunities to enhance the service his department provides to the community and recently launched an effort to fund those additional, currently unbudgeted services.
On March 31, McCall announced the creation of the Kerrville Police Department Foundation in cooperation with the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a regional philanthropic endowment that manages over $35 million on charitable funds, and is headquartered in Kerrville.
“After conducting internal assessments to the department, looking at everything from equipment to the organization itself, we realized that we were going to need things that are likely going to be beyond the budget capability of the city to support,” McCall said. “Being able to create another revenue stream to support those activities will allow us to move forward in some of the areas that we see could be financially challenging.”
Ranking at the top of the KPD list of programs to be funded by the KPD Foundation is the creation of a canine program, McCall said.
“Our first program that will be funded by donations to the Kerrville Police Department Foundation will be the creation of a canine program,” McCall said. “The funds from the foundation will be used to fund the purchase of the canine, train the dog and the handler and provide for the necessary equipment needed.”
McCall said an estimated $160,000 will be needed to implement a canine program within the KPD.
“This includes the specialized equipment to be placed in the patrol vehicle, kenneling of the canine and care for the canine,” McCall said. “All of those things become part of that program.”
McCall said all of the costs to get a single canine program in place adds up to $80,000. He is hoping to eventually have at least two working canine units.
McCall said that canine units can provide additional assistance in confiscating illegal drugs, as well has for providing tracking capabilities for suspects.
“When our officers stop a vehicle and illegal drugs are suspected to be in that vehicle, we cannot conduct a search without probable cause,” McCall said. “However, if we deploy the canine unit and that dog alerts to the odors that he has been trained to indicate on, that helps us build probable cause to get a search warrant and conduct a search of the vehicle, ultimately taking these drugs off of the streets.”
In addition, McCall said his department is seeking to obtain a cross-trained canine, which will be a patrol canine as well.
“Cross-trained canines have tracking capabilities,” McCall said. “This cross-trained canine will assist in searching for criminals and will be used in certain high-risk operations. This will create another show of force and protection for the officers on scene.”
McCall said the KPD Foundation donations will allow for the implementation for this program, but will be in place perpetually to fund similar programs identified by him and his officers in the future.
“Down the road, this (foundation) will open up opportunities for us that we probably haven’t even recognized yet, because we are so focused fulfulling the basic needs of the officers right now,” McCall said. “I can see how the foundation can assist with some community relations programs in the future, as well as internal training for our agency.”
McCall said the expectations of local citizens will continue to evolve and he wants to be proactive in meeting those expectations.
“For example, funding from the foundation could provide for internal training for our entire agency, where as right now it would be difficult to put 55 officers through a single training program at once,” McCall said.
In addition, McCall said technology items such as body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras that are currently used by officers will eventually need to be replaced as technology improves.
“We will be exploring the need for updated technology as it becomes available,” McCall said. “And, this foundation is something that could help support some of that technology upgrade to make sure the KPD is up-to-date on the latest tools available to better serve our citizens.”
Individuals wishing to donate to the Kerrville Police Department Foundation may visit www.communityfoundation.net and click the “donate” button at the top of the page, and then select “Kerrville Police Department Foundation” from the available options.
For those wishing to send a check instead, make checks payable to Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country with “KPDF” in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to Kerrville Police Department Foundation, c/o Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, 241 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
