City outlines temporary changes in garbage services

The City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department would like to inform residents of some important changes to solid waste services. These changes will affect those residents who receive services through the city’s utility billing system.
Garbage Changes
Due to the recent weather activities as well as those forecasted, Republic Services will begin collection for garbage on Friday, Feb. 19. This will be for residents that receive garbage service on Thursday only. Those that receive collection on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be serviced next week on their regular day.
Recycling Changes
In addition to the changes mentioned above, collections for recyclables have been suspended for this week and next. Unfortunately these situations result in garbage carts being completely full, which typically lead to an increase in contamination. Republic Services has agreed to allow residents to utilize the recycling cart for extra garbage. If residents choose to do so, please place both carts out on your garbage service day and place them three feet apart.
Here is the revised collection schedule:
· Thursday, Feb. 18 - No service.
· Friday, Feb. 19 - Garbage service for residents who receive collections on Thursday. No recycling collections.
· Monday, Feb. 22 through Thursday, Feb. 25 – Garbage will be collected as scheduled.
· Friday, Feb. 26 – No recycling collections.
Yard Waste Collections
Be advised that yard waste collections may experience delays as crews prioritize to complete any garbage routes that remain. Although delays may occur, residents are asked to place yard waste as scheduled, which is by 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Public Works and Republic Services appreciates everyone’s understanding and cooperation as we work together during these challenging days to restore services in a timely manner. It is our priority to ensure the safety of all citizens by minimizing risks during certain services. Lastly, residents are encouraged to pass along this important message to those who may not have access to media outlets.
