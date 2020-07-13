PRMC ‘paying it forward’ with linens donation

The Environmental Services Department and the administration of Peterson Regional Medical Center have embarked on another project to benefit the community and realign its linen supply and management at the same time.
Cory Vann, the director of Environmental Services, has led the staff in his department to score in the 90th percentile in scores on “cleanliness” within the hospital.
These scores are related to the “patient surveys” filled out and returned by patients to the hospital after their stays.
The survey includes questions about the cleanliness of their patient rooms and other facilities, through the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers.
Lisa Winters, hospital spokesperson, said PRMC has consistently scored highly in this regard.
In an effort to continue this accomplishment, Vann and the hospital administration made the decision recently to change from having a supply of linens owned by the hospital, “customer-owned goods,” to an outside linen service that will provide the necessary items, under a rental agreement, and be responsible for cleaning them as necessary.
Peterson Hospital has 124 patient beds, and for every bed used by a patient, the bed linens are changed as least once a day and as needed.
The Peterson staff used to send the used linens out for cleaning.
The hospital’s business side is tracked on a quarterly as well as an annual period, and the latest quarter started July 1.
The new service from Texas Healthcare Linens, located in Abilene, started recently.
Vann and his 30-person staff switched out their stored supply, the new flat and fitted bedsheets, towels and blankets, for the ones owned by the hospital.
Vann said this linen rental company can inventory and clean their bed linens at a cost-savings to the hospital.
They use the hospital’s “daily census” to know how many bed sheets, blankets and towels the hospital needs each day.
The decision was made to donate the formerly owned linens to nonprofit organizations in the Kerrville area, and that distribution has already begun.
Vann and Winters said this is a first-come, first-served project.
They already contacted the Dietert Center and the Christian Assistance Ministry, they said, and distributed a large amount of the old supply to the Dietert Center and CAM already.
What is left in a storage area may be available by request from other nonprofits in the area. Winters has contacted a few other organizations including at least one animal rescue group, recently.
She can be contacted at her office phone at 258-7628 for more information.
