TABC announces Class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees

The Tivy High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees have been announced, with Lady Antler standout athlete Kelly McCarter, Tivy Football star Pierce Harold “Tuffy” Fletcher and longtime Coach Donnie Laurence, Sr, getting the nods for the 16th annual induction Class of 2021.

The induction ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 24, at 6:15 p.m. at Antler Stadium, prior to the Tivy vs. Calallen game. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place last year, the Class of 2020 will also be formerly recognized at this event, which included 2005 Tivy graduate Jacqueline Overby-Brummett, 2000 graduate and football standout Marty Jefferson and longtime sports writer/photographer Stuart Cunyus.

Kelly McCarter

McCarter is a 1999 graduate of Tivy High School and standout in both volleyball and basketball. She was a four-year All District selection on the Lady Antler volleyball team. She was named a 1st Team All-West Texas in her senior year.

McCarter was a “Fab 50” recognized athlete for Volleyball Magazine, was selected and competed in the Texas Girls Association All-Star Game and received a four-year scholarship to the University of Arkansas.

As a volleyball coach, McCarter was named the 2007 District 3-5A “Coach of the Year” at Weatherford.

As a member of the Lady Antler basketball team, McCarter was a four-year All-District selection. In her senior year, McCarter was named to the All-Region team, All-West Texas Team and Texas Basketball All-State Team.

McCarter is married to Sam Skidmore and they have two children, living in Belton, Texas.

“Tuffy” Fletcher

Pierce Harold “Tuffy” Fletcher graduated from Tivy High School in 1962.

During his tenure, he was a three-year letterman for the Antler Football Team; an All-District selection in his junior year; an honorable mention All-District selection in his senior year; and the co-captain of the football team.

Fletcher also was a three-year letterman in basketball and two-year letterman in track. He received a four-year scholarship to play football at Texas A&M, where he earned three letters in football, was a member of the All-Southwest Conference freshman team and All-SWC Defensive team.

He is married to Martha, and the couple currently lives in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Donnie Laurence, Sr.

Donnie Laurence, Sr. was the head football coach and athletic director at Tivy High School from 1987 to 1997.

He is the third most winningest coach in Tivy’s history. As a coach, his overall record is 165 wins, 65 losses and five ties.

Laurence led the Antlers to seven district championships in football and took the Antlers to the State Semi-finals in 1987 and in 1988.

He was inducted into the Baylor Hall of Fame in 1993 and was a positive influence on many local athletes in Kerrville.

He is married to Lynn, his wife of 46 years and they now live in Katy, Texas.

The couple has three children, twin daughters Tammy Laurence and Tanncy Rae, along with son, Donnie Laurence, Jr.