Freezing rain tonight, hard freeze over the weekend expected

The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for Kerr County and the Hill Country, detailing expected freezing rain this evening and a hard freeze over the weekend.
According to the NWS, cold air is moving in behind a cold front today. Light rain will develop during the day today and continue into tonight.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight and some spots will reach freezing early Thursday morning. This will cause freezing rain to mix in with the rain. This could cause a light glaze of ice on exposed surfaces, but we do not expect any impacts.
Temperatures will rise above freezing by mid-morning Thursday and precipitation will change back to all rain.
Hard freeze expected
A hard freeze is possible Saturday morning across the Hill Country and will become increasingly likely across all of South Central Texas Sunday but especially Monday and Tuesday mornings. There is also a chance for snow and freezing rain Sunday night and Monday.
