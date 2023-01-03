Stock show season getting under way

by Shaun Lehne
The Hill District Grandstand Show is scheduled to take place from Jan.-15-21.
In 2021, we saw how resilient our stock show families are. In 2022 the Grandstand Committee and Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show representatives joined forces and in 2023 we are working to create a tradition.
Join us in building a tradition of excellence that highlights our 4-H and FFA youth from across the state and rewards their commitment to the agriculture industry.
We hope you and your family will join us for the 2023 Hill District Grandstand Show to be held January 15-21.
We feel that raising show animals is critical to the development of our young people, and it is our goal to provide a show and sale that is worthy of their hard work and efforts. As a result, in 2022, we awarded over $662,000 to our 4-H and FFA exhibitors to help support their agricultural education.
Our exhibitors, 116 lots, went home with no less than $3,000 each (cattle no less than $5,000 each) to place towards their education and future projects.
We are extremely grateful for those who joined our efforts by supporting our motto, ‘Their Future is Worth the Finish!’
Our communities have given selflessly to help us accomplish these goals. What a wonderful example they all set for our youth. Fast forward to 2023, and we’re at it again. Each project is an investment … an investment of time, money, hard work and persistence.
This inspires the Hill District Grandstand Show to help our youth finish their projects. This drives our pursuit of Excellence in Agriculture in 2023. Our goal this year is to raise enough money so that all 161 lots earn, on average, no less than $3,000.
Entries closed on Dec. 1 and the number of entries has surpassed 2022’s numbers. This is overwhelming, humbling, and fantastic.
We are excited for our show and look forward to working with volunteers and the communities of Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Llano counties where the shows will be held.
The exhibitors participating in the Market Shows and Gilt Show will represent over 40 counties along with statewide competitions in the Breeding Sheep, Poultry and Agricultural Mechanics shows as well as a statewide Livestock Judging Contest.
“Do you want to see what the future of Agriculture looks like? Please join us Saturday, Jan. 21 in Fredericksburg, Texas for a motivational afternoon as we support the future of agriculture through the youth livestock sale,” expressed Mandy Geistweidt, Youth Auction Coordinator.
Trey Dittmar, Board Member, states “several donors have also responded by offering scholarship money to those youth participating in our breeding shows.”
Between the Youth Auction, premium money, and scholarships, our Hill Country youth will greatly benefit from the efforts of the Hill District Grandstand Show.
The show schedule is as follows:
Sunday, January 15, 2023
• 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Arrival Market Lambs - John L. Kuykendall Arena & Event Center
• 4 p.m. Online Check-in Deadline and Weight Cards Due - Market Lambs
Monday, January 16, 2023
• 8 a.m. Market Lamb Show - John L. Kuykendall Arena & Event Center (Classification of FW, FWX, SD & Dorper will be done during the show)
• 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Market Barrow Arrival - Hill Country Youth Event Center;
• 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Arrival Agricultural Mechanics - Hill Country Youth Event Center;
• 4 p.m. Online Check-in Deadline and Weight Cards Due - Market Barrows;
• 7 p.m. Fastest Torch in the Hill Country Contest Registration Deadline.
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
• 8 a.m. Agricultural Mechanics Show - Hill Country Youth Event Center;
• 8 a.m. Market Barrow Show - Hill Country Youth Event Center;
• 6 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Early Market Goat Arrival - John L. Kuykendall Arena & Event Center;
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
• 6 a.m.- 9 a.m. Market Goat Arrival - John L. Kuykendall Arena & Event Center;
• 9:30 a.m. Online Check-in Deadline and Weight Cards Due – Market Goats;
• 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Arrival Market Steers & Breeding Heifers - Kendall County Youth Agriculture & Equestrian Center;
• 11 a.m. Market Goat Show - John L. Kuykendall Arena & Event Center;
• 4 p.m. State Breeding Sheep Arrival - Gillespie County Fairgrounds ;
• 4 p.m. Online Check-in Deadline - Breeding Heifers & Market Steers;
• 4 p.m. Weight Card Due for European Steer Exhibitors;
• 4:30 p.m. Classification of Market Steers (American & British market steer exhibitors will bring their physical weight card to classification) .
Thursday, January 19, 2023
• 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. Arrival/Sift State Turkey Show - Gillespie County Fairgrounds;
• 8 a.m. State Turkey Show Judging Begins;
• 8 a.m.- 12 a.m. Arrival State Breeding Sheep - Gillespie County Fairgrounds;
• 12:30 p.m. Online Check-in Deadline - Breeding Sheep;
• 1 p.m. Breeding Sheep Show- Gillespie County Fairgrounds;
• 8 a.m. Breeding Heifer Show - Kendall County Youth Agriculture & Equestrian Center;
Market Steer Show will follow Breeding Heifer Show - Kendall County Youth Agriculture & Equestrian Center;
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Arrival Purebred & Crossbred Breeding Gilts - Hill Country Youth Event Center;
4 p.m. Online Check-in Deadline and Weight Cards Due - Purebred and Crossbred Breeding Gilts *Breeding Sheep are welcome to stay the night prior to traveling to the Chisolm Trail National Show*
Friday, January 20, 2023
8:00 a.m. Purebred and Crossbred Breeding Gilt Show – Hill Country Youth Event Center
Saturday, January 21, 2023
7-8 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest Check-In – Gillespie County Fairgrounds
8 a.m. Livestock Judging Contest
11 a.m. Buyer Check-in Begins
12 p.m. Buyer Lunch
1 p.m. The Hill District Grandstand Auction– Gillespie County Fairgrounds
The Hill District Grandstand Show’s Youth Auction will reward a year-long commitment made by our youth. Each child in this sale made a commitment which included many early mornings, late-night feedings, and the priceless experience of raising a show animal project.
For more information, please visit our Facebook page or our website at https://thegrandstand21.wixsite.com/2021.
