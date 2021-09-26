Behrens named City of Kerrville’s new director of finance, Rodriguez to assist

The City of Kerrville announced that Julie Behrens has been named the city’s new Director of Finance.
Behrens has served as assistant director of finance since 2018 and has handled the finance director position in an interim capacity since June.
Behrens is a graduate of Texas Tech University and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration. She came to the City of Kerrville with experience in both retail and non-profit management.
While she was instrumental in presenting the the Fiscal Year 2022 city budget, Behrens has played a key role in the budget development process each fiscal year during her last four years with the city. She has also been pivotal in overseeing the completion of the city’s annual financial audit process and instrumental in the revision of the city’s current purchasing policy.
Trina Rodriguez will step into the role of assistant director of finance. Rodriguez, who has been with the city for 13 years, holds a finance degree from West Texas A&M University and has been managing the city’s investments and the accounting for the city’s capital improvement projects.
Both Behrens and Rodriguez have had direct oversight of the city’s accounts payable and accounts receivable and have supervised the Utility Billing Department, which includes customer billing and meter maintenance for more than 10,000 accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.