County adds new 216th prosecutor

A lengthy give-and-take hit a high point in Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday that ultimately gave a District Attorney the edge on hiring a desirable candidate.
Other topics included news about upcoming events - Memorial Day details, Texas Archaeological field school, and approval of a position on an Emergency Service District.
216th District
A proposal by 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke regarding conditions for hiring a new prosecutor in her office led to a series of lengthy discussions and executive sessions. The first item regarded the prosecutor’s job description, which Wilke said was revised to give the new hire more responsibilities working with prosecutors and preparing for hearings. After noon, the court announced the following decisions:
The job descriptions submitted by Wilke were approved as presented. The job grade was increased from 22.5 to 25, and the step went to 3. This brought the salary to $60,611, exactly what Wilke had originally asked.
All three decisions were unanimously approved. Afterward, Wilke said she was “happy with the outcome,” and received nearly all the conditions she had requested. She also was relieved that after weeks of debate, she could hire the employee she had wanted, who will be moving to the area soon.
Memorial Day
VSO Jennifer Sanchez reported that plans were underway for Memorial Day, to be help at the courthouse on May 30, 2022. She said she was arranging with county maintenance to have electrical power, and with IT, and other details.
Much of the format will be like last year, Sanchez said.
As for the time, she said that the earlier 10 a.m. time frame seemed to draw more people.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris observed that the lighting overhead was not easy on the eyes, or cameras, noting that 11 a.m. might be better. The court tentatively set it for 10 a.m.
Archeological school
Tiffany Osburn, chair of the Texas Archaelogical Society field school, requested permission to use Flat Rock Lake Park (except for the dog park) again as an overnight camping area June 8-18, 2022.
“We enjoyed last year’s cresearch and field work in Kerr County,” Osburn said. “It was perfect for our organization.”
The event drew about 500 field workers working around sites excavating, collecting and researching artifacts, and teaching youngsters their methods and techniques out in the field.
The group also used River Star Park nearby to stage gatherings with the general public, speakers and information. There were also skills competitions such as atlatl throwing and other activities for all ages. The court approved the event unanimously.
ESD appointment
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris requested approval to reappoint Lee Hall to another two-year term on the Emergency Services District Board of Commissioners
“I twisted his arm and he finally said yes,” Harris said.
County requests
Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider made a couple of requests of the court. One was to borrow a printer from the City of Ingram, which he said had several to spare. The court okayed the request.
A second request was to rescind an order a recent order that permitted him to accept a Stalker Radar System. The system had been donated but Rider said he did not actually have it and Judge Rob Kelly said that due to the “failure to communicate” between the county and City of Ingram, they should arrange a meeting to smooth things out.
Rider said he would, and the court allowed the order to be rescinded.
Callie Graff informed the court that it was time again to accept funds from the ongoing tobacco settlement, the court agreed to accept the money.
Asked how much it would be, Graff said that while the document mentioned more than $1 million, last year, the actual amount to about $32,000.
The money represented reimbursements to the county for health care expenditures, including the indigent.
Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas said he was updating the form for the Local Emergency Planning Committee Membership, which the court approved. He said some names were being dropped while others added.
The court approved the county employees to take a state-mandelated cyber security courses sponsored by the Texas Association of Counties, which Kelly said were “very helpful.
The court approved participation for in an application for a permit for a mass gathering at EasterFest on April 16, at Flat Rock park. The hearing on this permit is set for march 28, at 8:30 a.m
HR director Jennifer Doss learned the court approved further discussions about how to approve county personnel lists and duties during future closures and amend a closing policy for inclement weather as needed. The court agreed to “Keep it as simple as possible.”
Kelly received the court’s approval to ratify and confirm an annual Victim Compensation Benefits Assistance Agreement with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
The court approved a preliminary plat for Hall Ranch in Pct. 3, which divides about 800 acres into three large lots. Kelly thanked them for speaking, although they did not have to seek approval for a preliminary plat.
Surveyor Lee Voelkel said that they were “trying to be transparent.”
The court also approved a public hearing for Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. to discuss the installation of a stop sign at Hi Line Dr. W. in Pct. 4.
Harris urged the public to call the county if they have any extra room for storage of materials.
Public input
At the opening of the meeting, during the Public Input portion, as a private citizen, writer Irene Van Winkle spoke up about the war being waged against Ukraine by Russia. She noted that last Sunday, there was a big rally for Ukraine held at the Alamo Plaza, in front of the heroes monument.
She thanked the many people who have given support to the cause and appreciated the various organizations and individuals who have stood up on their behalf.
Members of the court, including Harris, Kelly and Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, while not able to respond, later expressed their approval.
Belew added that it was appropriate now, as Texas commemorates its independence this week.
“The Alamo represents freedom from tyranny that we enjoy,” he said.
Commissioner’s comments
In their comments, Pct. 2 Commissioner added that there is a burn ban in his precinct.
Among others, Kelly also encouraged everyone to vote, adding that “We may disagree but we respect the different voices, and we’re all in it together.”
