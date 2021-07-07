What began as an opportunity to help defray college costs while attending Austin College in Sherman, Texas, ultimately paved a path that would lead Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe to his current position and 16 total years in service to municipalities.
“As I began my college career, I was leaning more toward the economics and finance route,” Hoppe said, “and like a lot of students, I was trying to piece together how my education and experiences could best be utilized once I graduated.”
For three of his four years as an undergraduate Hoppe took a position as a resident advisor at the dorms where he lived, and he could see how his leadership and decision-making could help shape the sense of community where he lived and worked.
“My mom was a public educator for 30-plus years, and so there was a deep sense of public service that was instilled in me growing up,” Hoppe said. “While serving as a resident advisor, it all started to come together for me. That entire dorm was a community, and our goal was to provide a quality place for students to live and learn. It translates over to today, where we want Kerrville to be a quality place for residents to live, learn, have jobs, raise their families, and prosper.”
Hoppe said his resident advisor position helped him learn to work with different personalities and obtain valuable community problem-solving skills while providing a valuable public service in the process, which were all valuable skills to take on his journey to becoming Kerrville’s city manager.
A chance meeting with then Denton, Texas city manager Mike Conduff helped clearly piece together his future, Hoppe said.
“I really became interested in the duties of a city manager, more from an applied finance role at that time.”
Shortly after, Hoppe sought out an internship in the finance department and the city manager’s office for the City of Richardson, Texas.
“I initially came up through the finance department and then pretty quickly moved into the city manager’s office,” Hoppe said. “I really consider myself more of a generalist than any particular city role, while finance was certainly my background.”
Following his internship, Hoppe stayed on with the City of Richardson, working as a management analyst in 2005 before eventually being promoted to assistant to the city manager. He left Richardson in 2013 to become the city manager for the City of Bulverde, where he worked before coming to Kerrville in 2016 as deputy city manager.
While he valued his time in Richardson and the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Hoppe said he and his wife, Ashley, wanted to return to the Hill Country where they grew up.
“During my tenure in Richardson, I made life-long friends, people who have been my mentors and still are today, but my wife and I never really got used to the DFW area,” Hoppe said. “We were from a small town and couldn’t really adjust to big city life. We were starting our family and really made a strategic decision to return to the Hill Country, where our family is.”
Hoppe graduated from Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, near Bulverde.
“I spent my formative years growing up in the Hill Country ranching cattle,” Hoppe said. “We were one of those families whose relatives made their way up from Galveston Island in the 1850s and settled in the New Braunfels area. We’ve been kind of working our way up the Guadalupe for the past 150 years.”
Hoppe said his experiences in Richardson and Bulverde, as well as five years as deputy city manager in Kerrville, have greatly prepared him for his current role.
“When I went to Bulverde, it was a pivotal time for them. They were dealing with tremendous growth from the San Antonio area, and we quickly began working on comprehensive plan updates. During the nearly four years I was there, the community established a new zoning code, a new subdivision code, and a parks master plan, so there was a ton of effort to try to prepare them for future growth.”
With growth also projected for Kerrville, Hoppe was an integral part of the city’s efforts to facilitate the citizens’ adoption of the Kerrville 2050 comprehensive plan, which documents a vision defined by Kerrville’s citizens for the community over a 30-year period.
“As public servants, we always have to be fiscally conservative with citizens tax dollars,” Hoppe said. “When looking at projects and budgets, I always try to look at how an expenditure translates to the service delivery aspect, because that’s the business we’re in … how do we take the community’s vision and how do we apply the resources they have provided to achieve that vision.”
Hoppe said it is important to categorize community needs and projects into long-term and short-term goals, as well as planning and segmenting large projects into smaller manageable ones so that the end result achieves the community’s desired goals.
“Kerrville 2050 is a 30-year plan. We have to have a strategy on what will be implemented and when, based on the resources we have at the time,” Hoppe said. “That’s the neat part for me. How does that strategic implementation come into play, and coming up with a plan to meet the City council’s goals, the community’s goals and deciding what to do and when.”
Leading the City of Kerrville through completion of the existing comprehensive plan is a role Hoppe embraces and relishes, mostly because he cherishes the quality of life he and his family enjoy here in Kerrville.
“We love it here,” Hoppe said. “It’s home to us, so when I look at the community’s plans for the future, I’m looking at it from the perspective of a proud resident, as well as a city manager. I take my job seriously and personally.”
When not at work, Hoppe said he and his wife and sons, Patrick and Kolby, spend their time outdoors.
“We love being on the river, kayaking, canoeing and fishing. We love to hike. During COVID, we visited six national parks over the last 12 months. Kerrville is a great home base for us in exploring all the region has to offer.”
Hoppe said he will continue to focus on meeting the essential needs and providing the services citizens expect - water, sewer, public safety and well-maintained streets and parks - while also implementing the Kerrville 2050 plan in a fiscally responsible manner, and he hopes to see more citizens become engaged in the workings of their community.
“Our citizens have busy lives for sure, but communities across the nation face a challenge with folks being involved civically,” Hoppe said. “My hope is that more people will get engaged in their community by running for city council, voting, serving on city boards, and becoming educated on the day-to-day local government policy matters that very much affect their daily lives.”
Hoppe said all too often, national politics takes center stage for citizens while local government is ignored.
“I’m always amazed to see how much time folks spend on national and state political issues, when these issues don’t really affect their daily lives very much, and how little they seem to know about the local issues that do affect them,” Hoppe said. “Citizens should know the City organization and its 300 public servants are dedicated in their service to the community and are diligently working on their behalf. We know it’s on us to help educate the public on local government matters, and we are certainly dedicated to doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.