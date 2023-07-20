KISD budget plans depend on General Election in November

The Kerrville Board of Trustees approved a mandated price increase for the district’s school lunch and breakfast program, authorized the construction of a new right turn lane at Tivy High School, received an update on high school Career & Technology certification classes, and grappled with how recent legislative changes leave more questions than answers regarding budget planning for the 2023-24 school year, during their regular meeting held Monday night.
Budget struggles
Kerrville ISD Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade said he will bring a proposed budget to the board next month, but warned that there are question marks in many areas caused by recent state legislative action such as the recently-passed Property Tax Relief Bill and proposed school finance changes set to be addressed in an upcoming special session of the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate. Jachade highlighted again school funding from the state has not increased since 2019.
“The current theme, and what we keep talking about, is how schools are funded goes back to the ‘basic allotment,’ which is how much we get per student,” Jachade said.
He said according to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, inflation has risen 19.7 percent since 2019.
“That would be about $1,200 we would need to add to the basic allotment (to adjust for inflation),” Jachade said.
He referred to the state’s $32 billion surplus and said that every $100 added to the basic allotment would cost the state $1.4 billion over two years.
Jachade said state officials have touted $8.7 billion of “new money for schools,” but said most of that money was replacing funds previously cut.
According to Jachade, school funding is set to be discussed by state legislators, but with the Senate demanding that school vouchers be attached to public school funding bills, he feels that hopes for a basic allotment increase are slim.
Over and above the continued battle to increase state funding to public schools, Jachade said the new property tax cut legislation poses a problem with creating a budget.
“This is probably one of the biggest tax relief bills that has ever happened in Texas,” Jachade said. “The homestead exemption will increase from $40,000 to $100,000. In this bill, it also calls for compressing the tax rate by 10 or 11 cents, so we will reduce our tax rate, and what that means is that more of our revenue will be coming from the state instead of local property tax revenue. It doesn’t give us additional money.”
The only problem with the new property tax relief bill, Jachade said, is that the increase in the homestead exemption requires a vote of the people, so until the November General Election school districts will be in limbo in setting an effective tax rate.
“We are required to send out tax statements in October,” Jachade said. “Over the next few weeks, we will be having conversations with our tax attorneys on how we are going to go about doing this. When we adopt a tax rate next month, it will have to be under current law. However, I expect that law is going to change after the tax exemption passes.”
He said his concern is how to maneuver the laws requiring the setting of a tax rate, inform the public of the tax rate, and then change that tax rate after the general election.
In addition, Jachade said trustees will have to consider the need to increase wages for teachers and district staff, saying that many districts across the state are adopting deficit budgets and using surplus funds to provide pay raises while they wait out the state’s school finance debates.
Kerrville ISD currently reports a surplus of nearly $20 million, Jachade said.
Career & Technology
Tivy High School Principal Shelby Balser provided an update to the board on successes within the school’s Career & Technology program, which provides education leading to professional certifications in many areas such as aviation, culinary, construction and health sciences. This allows students who have earned the certification to be qualified for employment within the area of study.
According to Balser, a total of 326 students earned 456 varying certifications through the Tivy CTE program during the 2022-23 school year.
Balser announced a new partnership with Peterson Health through the district’s CTE program to offer a curriculum for Certified Clinical Medical Assistant training.
“That is what they asked for, and we are offering that program this year,” Balser said. “We are happy to partner with any local business to create a program to fill a need.”
According to Balser, students with the Construction Science program at the high school helped construct a working “hospital room” on campus to assist in facilitating the CCMA program and instruction.
Other business
• While the proposed tax rate has not yet been established, trustees approved setting a public hearing on the district’s tax rate for Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. A community town hall meeting to discuss the proposed tax rate will be held the week before, on Aug. 14, at the Kerrville ISD Administration Building.
• By a unanimous vote, trustees approved a 25-cent increase in breakfast and lunch prices for the upcoming school year, making breakfast prices at all campuses $2. The cost for lunch at KISD elementary campuses will be $3, while lunches at Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School will be set at $3.25. Jachade said the rate increase was deemed necessary due to inflation, and was required by state officials utilizing the Paid Lunch Equity Tool.
Consent Agenda
With one vote, trustees approved the following under the Consent Agenda:
• Minutes from the regular Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees June 12 meeting;
• Minutes from the Special Called Meeting of the Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees on June 28;
• Sanctioned Off-Campus Physical Education Program activities and providers for the upcoming school year;
• Approved an upcoming calendar of events, to include the “New Teacher Academy” on Aug. 7; Kerrville ISD Convocation on Aug. 11 and the first day of school for the district on Aug. 14.
