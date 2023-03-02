Curtis C. "Buck” Buckner
Buck went to be with the Lord on February 21. 2023. He was 98 years old.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023 at Center Point Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. John Onstott.
Buck lived and loved life. He was the youngest of 14 children. Buck proudly served in the Army during WW2 as a Tank Commander in the South Pacific. After his discharge, he worked for the railroad as an Agent/ Auditor. He was there for 35 years until he retired.
Buck was married to Era Brandstetter Buckner until her death in 2006. Buck believed he was lucky enough to find love again with Dorothy Hamilton. This love came with a daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is missed by all that knew and loved him.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.