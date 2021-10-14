Baubles & Beads event set for Saturday

The 19th Annual Baubles & Beads event will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, including an Emporium featuring local vendors, dinner, and a program, highlighting the Executive Women’s Club annual effort to bring breast cancer awareness and education to the community.
Their theme for this year is “Once Upon a Time” and the featured speaker will focus on “Hope.”
The Emporium opens at 5:30 p.m.; and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the program immediately following. The event will be held at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall, Hill Country Youth Event Center.
This event started in 2002, and has provided more than $500,000 to support local breast cancer patients with financial assistance for screening and diagnostic mammograms, treatment and medications, as well as other community financial support.
Additionally, the EWC awards a higher education scholarship of $16,000 paid over four years to a local young woman; and has provided more than $200,000 in scholarship funds since 1983 supporting 61 area young women.
This year they are raising funds to replenish their Hope Fund, administered through the Peterson Foundation, which covers the cost of screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, and the radiology physician’s cost.
The use of these vouchers has increased 58 percent from 2019-20.
Dawn Collum, event chair, said they also are replenishing their “Community Outreach” account, which provides funding for the cost of treatments and medications.
“These two programs are cornerstones of our breast cancer support. As we recover from 2020, we are also rebuilding our scholarship fund for the continued support of area young women pursuing a higher education,” Collum said.
Officers for EWC are board members Tammy Myers, president; Julie Davis, vice president; Amy Bowlin, treasurer; Ann Buck, secretary; Tracy Davis, ex officio; Tracy Soldan, membership; Dawn Collum, by-laws; and directors Missie Dreiss, Samantha Robinette, Jo Carol Smith and Carolyn Northcutt.
Julie Davis is event co-chair. Tables and sponsorships were sold through Aug. 31.
For more Baubles & Beads information, contact Collum at (830) 377-3506 and leave a message; or call Julie Davis at (830) 370-9735. Or email ewckerrvilletx@gmail. com; or visit the website www.executivewomensclub. org.
