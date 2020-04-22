5th Kerr County resident tests positive for COVID-19

A fifth Kerr County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Local elected officials, public health authorities and emergency management coordinators were alerted to the area’s fifth positive case late Tuesday afternoon, April 21. That person is reportedly is self-quarantined at home. So far, health authorities have not determined the cause of how the patient was infected.
The positive case had been screened and then tested at the Peterson Health Outreach Clinic, stationed at the county-owned Hill Country Youth Event Center.
For information about the drive-through testing center and more COVID-19-related news in Kerr County, visit: www.co.kerr.tx.us/covid-19/index.html.
Additionally, anyone who has questions or concerns about COVID-19 is welcome to call 2-1-1, option 6.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has been working with Kerr County to oversee the proper management of COVID-19 virus cases and to mitigate further spread of the illness into the Hill Country.
