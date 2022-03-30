Feeling the heat

Kerrville firefighters battled three separate brush fires over the weekend that spanned nearly the entire width of Kerr County and scorched over 320 acres in total.
The lion’s share of the work was performed by area volunteer fire departments, requiring more than 100 units and 200 firefighters in response, often simultaneously at different locations.
Two of the fires were sparked simply from a lawn mower and the third is believed to have been started from an ember escaping a burn barrel.
Kerr County continues to remain under a burn ban and the National Weather Service has continued to place Kerr County under a Red Flag Warning.
Sakewitz Fire
Comfort Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam Eichholz said his department received a call on Saturday, March 26 at 12:43 p.m. reporting a brush fire on Sakewitz Lane, halfway between Center Point and Comfort.
“We had five units responding from Comfort and called for mutual aid en route to the call,” Eichholz said “Every Kerr County volunteer fire department responded, as well as Tierra Linda, Waring, Boerne and Alamo Springs.”
Eichholz said bulldozers were used to create a “fire break,” which allowed firefighters to safely access and respond to the front of the fire, which ultimately engulfed 160 acres over several hours.
“The quick response from every single fire department and our ability to work well together is the reason we were able to stop the fire when we did,” Eichholz said.
At 5 p.m., the fire was reported to be 80 percent contained.
The Texas Forest Service also responded to the fire with air support, dropping water on the flames.
High winds and the dry conditions caused the fire to move rapidly, which posed a danger not only to firefighters, residents and structures, but also to livestock in the area.
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas helped to organize the evacuation of the cattle.
According to Eichholz, no residences were lost in the fire, however, three outbuildings were destroyed.
One firefighter was injured in the effort, but was treated and released.
Eichholz said a total of 46 firefighting units and 92 personnel responded and most remained on scene until 11 p.m., and others stayed through Sunday evening “mopping up” the hot spots and ensuring no flare-ups occurred.
“We did release a few units during the day to respond to the Horizon (subdivision) fire in Kerrville,” Eichholz said.
Eichholz also wanted to acknowledge the support units that responded as well.
“Multiple support units were on scene as well. Kendall County Road and Bridge, Kerr County Road and Bridge, American Red Cross, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Kerr Co. Emergency Management Coordinator, Kendall County Emergency Management Coordinator, Kerr County Commissioner Letz, Kendall County Commissioner Chapman, TxDOT, as well as an unknown number of generous citizens bringing food and drinks for the responders.”
While the effort was exhausting for the volunteer firefighters, Eichholz said he was incredibly proud of everyone who responded and their ability to protect homes in the area.
“Comfort VFD members, as well as all personnel who were there, put all of their training to use on this fire,” Eichholz said. “Kerr County and the surrounding area can’t ask for a better group of people to serve them. We train countless hours during the week in-house and several weekends out of the year are spent training with other departments. This year’s wildfires have already proven how important volunteer fire departments are and we haven’t gotten to the worst part of the year yet. Please support your department in whatever way they need.”
Kerrville fire departments responding were: Kerrville Fire Department, Center Point VFD, Turtle Creek VFD, Ingram VFD, Mountain Home VFD, Hunt VFD and Divide VFD.
Eichholz said the fire is believed to have started from a spark of a lawn mower igniting dry grass.
Horizon fire
While most departments, including their own, were battling the Sakewitz fire, the Kerrville Fire Department was called to a brush fire that originated in the 200 block of Ball Drive on Saturday at 5:43 p.m.
KFD Assistant Chief Steven Boyd said Engine 1 was the first to respond to the address and provided an initial attack.
“The fire spread quickly and moved through the high fence to the Horizon side,” Boyd said. “At the time of the call our brush truck was having pump issues from the fire in Center Point, but firefighters working in Center Point heard of the fire here and (CPVFD) Chief Holt and firefighter Justin Blue left the fire in Center Point to assist us on our brush fire.”
Boyd said CPVFD did a “great job knocking the head of the fire out,” which allowed time for other units to arrive.
“In all, we had Center Point, Mountain Home, Turtle Creek and Ingram Volunteer fire departments show up with numerous trucks and tanks,” Boyd said. “We were also able to get our brush truck back up and running.”
In addition, Boyd said KFD Engine 2 responded to work with Engine 1 to assist with exposure and protection of residential structures.
Boyd said in all an estimated 10 acres were burned, but no structures were lost and no injuries reported.
“I would like to give a lot of praise to the volunteer departments and our crew off of (KFD) Brush 4,” Boyd said. “They had already been fighting the brush fire in the Center Point-Comfort area for hours and they did not miss a beat on our fire.”
Boyd said the fire was under control by 8:30 p.m., however KFD Brush 4 remained on scene throughout the night to make sure there were no more flare-ups from hotspots.
“They did have a couple (flare-ups) throughout the night,” Boyd said. “We finally left the scene at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.”
Boyd said it is believed the Horizon fire was ignited by embers from a burn barrel.
Crooked Creek Fire
Weary Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department firefighters had not even had time to catch their collective breaths when they were called to respond to their own brush fire on Sunday, March 27 at 3:06 p.m. on Crooked Path Lane off of FM 479.
Shortly after the call went out, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas sent out a Code Red alert urging residents of the area to evacuate.
“We were at the station cleaning up the trucks from the other fires when we got the call,” MHVFD Chief Brien Alexander said.
Alexander called for mutual aid immediately and was one of the first to respond.
He said Divide VFD and Ingram VFD responded immediately and the others followed shortly after.
“We had 34 units respond, including tenders, brush trucks and engines,” Alexander said. “We also had two individuals with dozers and skid steers come and help out clearing paths and creating breaks for us to make sure the fire didn’t jump. They did an excellent job.”
Alexander said they were able to gain control of the fast-moving fire by 8 p.m. Some units were released at 9 p.m., but most were remained on scene until 1 a.m.
“Our brush truck is still on scene,” Alexander said Monday morning.
The Texas Forest Service also provided air support for MHVFD by dropping water on the flames from crop-duster airplanes, Alexander said.
“We were able to protect every structure,” Alexander said. “At one time, we had 27 structures in danger, but we surrounded them and were able to save them. Everyone worked really well together.”
Alexander estimates 150 acres were scorched, but no structures were lost and no injuries reported.
“That’s really a testament to the dedication and passion of our volunteers,” Alexander said. “We had been fighting fires since Thursday, but no one skipped a beat and everyone came out to help. It was really amazing to watch.”
Alexander, who heads up the Kerr Rural Fire Chiefs Association, said just the weekend prior most of these departments were participating in a joint training effort for just such an incident.
“That drop tank training was invaluable for us to be able to do what we did this weekend,” Alexander said.
Drop tanks are used in rural areas to provide a water source to brush trucks and fire engines. The tank is assembled and fire engines continue to fill it with water from any source they are able to locate. The brush trucks then fill up from the portable tank and fight the fire, as brush trucks are equipped to work within the rough terrain that most brush fires occur.
“We had so many different departments. Everyone trains independently, but our joint training allows us to work as one unit and it worked extremely well,” Alexander said.
Mutual aid departments responding were Divide VFD, Ingram VFD, Tierra Linda VFD, Harper VFD, Junction VFD, Turtle Creek VFD, Center Point VFD, Doss, VFD and Fredericksburg VFD.
Alexander cautioned citizens to adhere to the burn ban and be extremely aware of the dry conditions, however he said the Crooked Creek fire started in an unusual way.
“A man was just out mowing his lawn on a Sunday,” Alexander said. “It must have hit a rock or something and a spark ignited the dry grass. The grass wasn’t overgrown or anything.”
Alexander said he wasn’t able to get names or keep up with everyone that tried to assist, but he wanted them to know their efforts were appreciated.
“We had the Salvation Army come out and bring food to us and we had some individuals from Gillespie County show up with water trucks,” Alexander said. “I didn’t get their names, but they were definitely appreciated.”
Volunteer fire department personnel are unpaid, often have jobs and families, and are dedicated individuals, who truly want to make a difference in their community.
Alexander said the value of volunteer departments is priceless and he hopes that citizens appreciate their efforts.
“We don’t need ‘thank you’s’ or money or recognition. None of us do this for those things,” Alexander said. “But, as a chief who has just watched his firefighters perform so well, for so long, I hope the community can see their passion and dedication. Kerr County is lucky to have these men and women serving them.”
Alexander has been a volunteer firefighter for 20 years and said he was proud of what he witnessed over four days of fighting fires.
