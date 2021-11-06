DAR establishes ‘Forever Garden’ at local VA

The 2021 observance of Veterans’ Day also marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the National Cemetery at Arlington, Va., on Nov. 11, 1921.
In that first ceremony, according to Catherine Gauldin of the Kerrville-area Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, after the end of World War I, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was officially established and built at Arlington, and military procedure and ceremonies first set out to honor it forever.
In France and Great Britain, unknown soldiers who died in WWI, the “Great War,” had been interred in 1920 after falling in battle. But the U.S. government had not done so yet and the federal government in Washington got “push-back” from the American public to do likewise.
The following year, Congressman Hamilton Fisch drafted the legislation to get the Tomb of the Unknown authorized. General Pershing was involved; and the legislation was signed President Woodrow Wilson.
Gauldin said military officials in France began by disinterring four American soldiers in unmarked caskets, chosen randomly from unmarked graves there.
The caskets were set on the ground in a short row. And being winter with flowers in short supply, officials contacted a French rose grower named Ducher who had white double-bloomed roses growing in a greenhouse nearby.
History says the Frenchman also was a survivor of WWI who lost family members in the same conflict, Gauldin said.
Ducher provided a wreath of the white roses to a Sgt. Younger, American military.
“He carried the wreath in a circle around all four caskets; and he said to his group that the second one from the left ‘spoke to him.’ That casket, with the roses, was chosen to be shipped to the United States to be buried in the new Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and that wreath of white roses stayed with the casket, to the tomb at Arlington,” Gauldin said.
That interment took place on Nov. 11, 1921.
“One hundred years ago, the body of an Unknown soldier was laid to rest in a tomb prepared for him at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. He was a soldier who died on the fields of France, brought home with honors to represent all American servicemen and women who have served and will serve and pay the ultimate price as ransom for our freedom,” Gauldin wrote.
“The Unknowns buried in the tomb and in graves adjacent to the tomb that houses the remains of the hero of World War I are no less honored, no less remembered. They are the nameless who bear all names. They are the dead who will rest forever guarded by the men and women of the watch, the Guards of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“England and France had already held like ceremonies honoring U.S. citizens who died in WWI helping protect them. In America, this was the first one from World War I,” Gauldin said. “And after that, the U.S. also established tombs of the ‘unknowns” from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.”
Another historical fact about this site is, that a soldier from the Vietnam War was interred there in 1984, but the remains were later identified by DNA analysis and subsequently removed, leaving that tomb empty.
She said there’s a documentary posted on YouTube available to the public for more information on the historical background of this site.
The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, was formed about 21 years ago, created by former and current Tomb guards, to find a way to continue their mission.
“They tirelessly walk the mat and keep watch over the bodies of immortals who gave their lives and their identities that all Americans might remain free,” Gauldin said.
Recent ceremony at VAMC
Gauldin was chairperson for the local DAR’s Oct. 23 ceremony to establish a “Forever Garden” or “Never Forget Garden” on the grounds of the Kerrville VA Medical Center.
Its centerpiece is a new Ducher rosebush, in a protected outdoor area at the VAMC where patients and staff (and visitors when they are allowed again) may sit quietly, and think about the fallen.
Following the founding tradition wasn’t easy, she said.
To get a bush of the Ducher variety of rose, she checked with sources in California, France and Texas; and finally found the Antique Rose Emporium in Brenham, Texas. She received it about a month later, and it was blooming, a little, but she had to care for it carefully to keep it healthy until it could be planted at the VA. And by then the blooms were gone, because of the season.
“Normally it has a beautiful double-bloom white flower; and it will grow to about 5 feet tall,” she said. “The VA staff will be managing its care from now on.”
Gauldin’s committee members in the DAR are Anita Lachner, Janna Cott and Janis Aterbury, with Lynn Chambers, regent, as advisor. About 20 people attended this Forever Garden dedication.
Suzanne Faught was guest speaker. She is deputy representative of VA Voluntary Services at the Kerrville VAMC, and state chair for commemorative events, DAR.
Gauldin, Faught and fellow DAR members encourage other area citizens to establish their own “Forever Gardens” as a salute to all who protect our freedom. Check with the American Rose Society or other reputable sources about the Ducher rose.
Nov. 11 ‘National Salute’
in Kerrville
Gauldin and her committee have planned an invitation-only Nov. 11 “National Salute Ceremony” to be held at the Dietert Center in Kerrville, 10-11:30 a.m., hosted by the Major James Kerr Chapter, National Society DAR.
Gauldin said some of the highlights of the program are expected to be special music; introductory information about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; presentation of a specially made wreath of white roses; presentation of the Colors by local Sons of the American Revolution members; a special tribute to the fallen, called the “Procession of Reverence;” three minutes of silence and the “21 steps” exactly at 11:11 a.m.; a guest speaker, Dr. Tim Westly, on the meaning of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; a solo performance of the National Anthem; and a three-rifle volley and “Taps” by the Hill Country Honor Guard.
She said three other victims will be announced, honored with white flowers, and bells will be rung.
She has invited Kerrville City Councilman Roman Garcia to read the poem “Flanders’ Fields;” and hopes to get many area church bells to be rung at 11:30 a.m. Gauldin can be contacted at (281) 639-0453 about the bell-ringing.
“Listen for that, and think about the fallen,” she said.
