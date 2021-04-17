KPUB earns national recognition as Reliable Public Power Provider

The Kerrville Public Utility Board has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider gold-level designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The RP3 designation recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. The designation criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. KPUB joins more than 270 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
“KPUB is extremely proud to receive this prestigious, national designation for exhibiting operational excellence,” said Tammye Riley, KPUB director of HR, Safety & Training. “This recognition is a testament to our continuous investment in our employees and workforce development.”
KPUB’s RP3 gold-level designation, which lasts for three years, was last awarded to the utility company in 2017. Utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility company by implementing industry best practices.
“We are constantly evolving and finding ways to improve our operations,” said Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager & CEO. “Our employees at KPUB have an immense dedication to our culture of safety and providing reliable power to our community.”
